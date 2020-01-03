https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14947184.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
THROUGH JANUARY 2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1084
|35
|1.94
|Charlie Lindgren
|Montreal
|1
|58
|2
|2.03
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|14
|775
|28
|2.17
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|2.17
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1036
|38
|2.2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|4
|238
|9
|2.27
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|14
|815
|31
|2.28
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|16
|892
|34
|2.29
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|25
|1515
|58
|2.3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1573
|61
|2.33
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|17
|922
|37
|2.41
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|1367
|55
|2.41
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|2.49
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|28
|1502
|63
|2.51
|Cayden Primeau
|Montreal
|2
|119
|5
|2.52
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|30
|1763
|75
|2.55
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|999
|43
|2.58
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|33
|1976
|88
|2.67
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|26
|1527
|68
|2.67
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|16
|869
|39
|2.69
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|33
|1976
|21
|8
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|30
|1763
|19
|7
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|34
|1866
|18
|12
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1739
|18
|9
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|29
|1698
|17
|8
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1665
|17
|7
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|17
|10
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|17
|10
|5
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|26
|1527
|16
|8
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|33
|1936
|16
|14
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1809
|15
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|15
|8
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|25
|1515
|15
|4
|6
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1573
|14
|9
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|31
|1764
|14
|10
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|14
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|28
|1677
|14
|11
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|1367
|14
|4
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|28
|1502
|13
|9
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1084
|13
|5
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|30
|1704
|13
|15
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|24
|1309
|13
|8
|3
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|33
|1976
|88
|961
|.916
|21
|8
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|34
|1866
|84
|948
|.919
|18
|12
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|87
|907
|.912
|17
|10
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|33
|1936
|97
|886
|.901
|16
|14
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|31
|1846
|90
|881
|.907
|12
|16
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1809
|99
|861
|.897
|15
|11
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|28
|1677
|76
|836
|.917
|14
|11
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|823
|.913
|17
|10
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|30
|1763
|75
|822
|.916
|19
|7
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1739
|82
|820
|.909
|18
|9
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|31
|1764
|82
|816
|.909
|14
|10
|5
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|25
|1397
|68
|808
|.922
|12
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|29
|1698
|78
|806
|.912
|17
|8
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1573
|61
|764
|.926
|14
|9
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1665
|83
|764
|.902
|17
|7
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|26
|1552
|74
|746
|.910
|12
|11
|3
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|30
|1704
|89
|739
|.893
|13
|15
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|70
|723
|.912
|14
|8
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|717
|.929
|15
|8
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|28
|1671
|85
|716
|.894
|11
|15
|2
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1036
|3
|9
|3
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|34
|1866
|3
|18
|12
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1084
|3
|13
|5
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|24
|1309
|3
|13
|8
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|29
|1698
|2
|17
|8
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1039
|2
|10
|8
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|16
|965
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|2
|17
|10
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|2
|15
|8
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|26
|1527
|2
|16
|8
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|25
|1515
|2
|15
|4
|6
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|16
|869
|2
|8
|6
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|2
|17
|10
|5
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|14
|775
|1
|7
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|33
|1976
|1
|21
|8
|4
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|25
|1359
|1
|8
|11
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|30
|1763
|1
|19
|7
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1573
|1
|14
|9
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|31
|1764
|1
|14
|10
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|32
|1809
|1
|15
|11
|4
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|20
|1142
|1
|6
|11
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|4
|238
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|20
|1058
|1
|7
|10
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|31
|1846
|1
|12
|16
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|28
|1502
|1
|13
|9
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|1
|14
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|28
|1677
|1
|14
|11
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|23
|1337
|1
|11
|6
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|33
|1936
|1
|16
|14
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|19
|1044
|1
|8
|8
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|21
|1117
|1
|7
|9
|3
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|20
|1093
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|26
|1552
|1
|12
|11
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|1367
|1
|14
|4
|3
