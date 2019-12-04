https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14880418.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|1.82
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|19
|1157
|38
|1.97
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|2
|120
|4
|2.0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|17
|1029
|35
|2.04
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|24
|2.14
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1245
|45
|2.17
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|28
|2.18
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|19
|1062
|39
|2.2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1274
|48
|2.26
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|9
|475
|18
|2.27
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|8
|485
|19
|2.35
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|18
|971
|38
|2.35
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|677
|27
|2.39
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|805
|32
|2.39
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|9
|459
|19
|2.48
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|16
|928
|39
|2.52
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|49
|2.54
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|11
|628
|27
|2.58
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|9
|535
|23
|2.58
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1245
|14
|7
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|21
|1233
|14
|2
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|22
|1323
|13
|6
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1274
|13
|4
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|17
|1029
|13
|2
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|23
|1308
|12
|9
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|23
|1387
|12
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|11
|6
|2
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|21
|1225
|11
|9
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|19
|1157
|11
|6
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|18
|1052
|11
|6
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|23
|1342
|11
|9
|3
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|10
|3
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|16
|928
|10
|2
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|18
|1077
|10
|7
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|19
|1062
|9
|6
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1156
|9
|6
|4
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|16
|921
|9
|5
|2
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1161
|9
|5
|4
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|16
|885
|9
|4
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|2
|120
|4
|80
|0.95
|2
|0
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|52
|0.942
|1
|1
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|19
|1157
|38
|591
|0.936
|11
|6
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|24
|366
|0.934
|7
|1
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1245
|45
|685
|0.934
|14
|7
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|17
|1029
|35
|520
|0.933
|13
|2
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|28
|403
|0.931
|10
|3
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|9
|475
|18
|254
|0.929
|5
|4
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|14
|758
|34
|478
|0.929
|5
|5
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|19
|1062
|39
|541
|0.928
|9
|6
|2
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|8
|485
|19
|258
|0.926
|5
|1
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1274
|48
|648
|0.926
|13
|4
|4
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|40
|0.925
|0
|1
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|9
|459
|19
|249
|0.924
|5
|2
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|10
|609
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|3
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|677
|27
|348
|0.922
|6
|5
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|805
|32
|411
|0.922
|8
|3
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|16
|928
|39
|493
|0.921
|10
|2
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|49
|605
|0.919
|11
|6
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|11
|628
|27
|328
|0.918
|5
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|16
|885
|3
|9
|4
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|2
|7
|1
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1245
|2
|14
|7
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|14
|843
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|19
|1157
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|18
|1052
|2
|11
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|17
|1029
|2
|13
|2
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|23
|1387
|2
|12
|7
|4
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|8
|485
|1
|5
|1
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|22
|1323
|1
|13
|6
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|585
|1
|6
|4
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|21
|1236
|1
|8
|11
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|18
|971
|1
|9
|5
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|21
|1225
|1
|11
|9
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1161
|1
|9
|5
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|23
|1342
|1
|11
|9
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|10
|609
|1
|5
|3
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|11
|628
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|14
|839
|1
|7
|5
|2
