Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue New Jersey 3 136 4 1.76
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 2.0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 8 417 14 2.01
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1032 35 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 969 34 2.1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 2.14
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 25 2.15
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 35 2.23
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1214 46 2.27
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1126 44 2.34
Robin Lehner Chicago 13 732 29 2.37
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 22 2.4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 2.54
Carter Hart Philadelphia 16 851 36 2.54
Frederik Andersen Toronto 20 1202 51 2.55
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 868 37 2.55
Pavel Francouz Colorado 8 399 17 2.56
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 13 720 31 2.58
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 24 2.62
Ilya Samsonov Washington 8 475 21 2.65

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 20 1202 12 5 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1214 12 4 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1126 12 7 1
Braden Holtby Washington 19 1110 12 2 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 969 12 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 11 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 17 992 11 5 1
David Rittich Calgary 22 1327 11 7 4
Martin Jones San Jose 20 1150 10 8 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 19 1106 10 8 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1032 10 6 1
Carey Price Montreal 20 1163 10 7 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 9 5 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1156 9 6 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 9 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 868 9 2 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 19 1101 9 4 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 951 9 7 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 15 861 8 5 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 8 4 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 34 0.941 1 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 8 417 14 225 0.938 5 3 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 13 732 29 464 0.938 5 4 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1032 35 518 0.932 10 6 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 318 0.931 6 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 969 34 491 0.931 12 2 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 25 355 0.93 9 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 22 314 0.93 5 1 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 20 1126 44 633 0.93 12 7 1
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 13 720 31 422 0.927 7 5 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 35 473 0.926 9 5 1
Louis Domingue New Jersey 3 136 4 54 0.926 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 24 326 0.926 5 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1214 46 617 0.925 12 4 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 12 714 33 415 0.92 5 5 2
Pavel Francouz Colorado 8 399 17 213 0.92 4 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 868 37 461 0.92 9 2 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 20 1202 51 629 0.919 12 5 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 605 0.919 11 6 2
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 13 671 30 352 0.915 6 2 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 2 11 6 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 13 782 2 6 5 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1032 2 10 6 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 17 992 2 11 5 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 969 2 12 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 2 8 4 2
David Rittich Calgary 22 1327 2 11 7 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 20 1202 1 12 5 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1214 1 12 4 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 16 918 1 7 6 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1156 1 9 6 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 1 5 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 16 851 1 7 5 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 868 1 9 2 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 19 1101 1 9 4 4
Carey Price Montreal 20 1163 1 10 7 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 1 5 2 2
James Reimer Carolina 9 509 1 4 4 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 14 766 1 7 6 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 720 1 5 5 2