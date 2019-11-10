https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14823612.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|1.88
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|6
|362
|12
|1.99
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|20
|1.99
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|24
|2.0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|9
|522
|19
|2.18
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|2.22
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|21
|2.22
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|2.25
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|13
|755
|29
|2.3
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|2.31
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|6
|335
|13
|2.33
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|9
|490
|19
|2.33
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|32
|2.35
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|2.37
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|6
|352
|14
|2.38
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|34
|2.39
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|2.39
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|26
|2.46
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|11
|670
|28
|2.5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|2.51
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|14
|846
|9
|2
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|9
|2
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|9
|4
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|9
|3
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|9
|4
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|13
|738
|8
|1
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|14
|840
|8
|4
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|8
|1
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|7
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|13
|755
|7
|5
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|7
|5
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|11
|633
|7
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|7
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|14
|760
|6
|3
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|753
|6
|7
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|11
|664
|6
|3
|2
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|6
|3
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|14
|805
|6
|7
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|9
|522
|6
|1
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|10
|598
|6
|4
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|275
|0.942
|7
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|9
|490
|19
|293
|0.935
|3
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|6
|362
|12
|179
|0.933
|4
|2
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|13
|755
|29
|434
|0.933
|7
|5
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|20
|297
|0.933
|7
|2
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|24
|342
|0.93
|7
|5
|0
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|8
|450
|20
|286
|0.93
|4
|3
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|113
|0.929
|1
|3
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|346
|0.928
|5
|5
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|9
|522
|19
|259
|0.927
|6
|1
|1
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|136
|0.926
|3
|0
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|21
|285
|0.926
|5
|4
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|237
|0.924
|5
|2
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|13
|753
|32
|416
|0.923
|6
|7
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|34
|436
|0.922
|9
|2
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|454
|23
|296
|0.922
|4
|3
|0
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|305
|0.921
|6
|3
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|452
|0.92
|9
|4
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|6
|335
|13
|160
|0.919
|3
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|361
|17
|204
|0.917
|4
|1
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|11
|633
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|2
|8
|1
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|2
|9
|4
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|10
|575
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|14
|760
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|1
|9
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|361
|1
|4
|1
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|510
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|13
|755
|1
|7
|5
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|9
|522
|1
|6
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|1
|7
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|1
|9
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|14
|840
|1
|8
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|1
|5
|4
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|9
|441
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|1
|5
|2
|1
View Comments