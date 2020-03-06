https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/GREEN-BAY-78-OAKLAND-63-15109583.php
GREEN BAY 78, OAKLAND 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill-Mais
|33
|5-11
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|5
|13
|Oladapo
|36
|3-6
|4-6
|4-9
|1
|4
|10
|Brechting
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Kangu
|36
|4-10
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|3
|11
|Williams
|38
|3-14
|7-7
|0-9
|0
|2
|15
|Lampman
|32
|4-10
|0-1
|2-5
|2
|3
|10
|Pittman
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodline
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Newsome
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Monroe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|16-19
|9-32
|11
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .368, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Lampman 2-7, Williams 2-12, Kangu 1-6, Brechting 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-1, Pittman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill-Mais 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Hill-Mais 7, Williams 3, Brechting 2, Goodline, Kangu, Lampman, Oladapo).
Steals: 4 (Kangu 2, Hill-Mais, Lampman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|32
|3-5
|2-2
|5-10
|0
|3
|8
|Davis
|32
|8-15
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|19
|Hankerson
|33
|4-9
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|1
|10
|McCloud
|33
|4-12
|2-3
|1-6
|3
|3
|11
|Schwartz
|23
|5-7
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|4
|16
|Bell
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|6
|Pipes
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Crist
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|McNair
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Chevalier
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|17-21
|10-34
|12
|19
|78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Schwartz 2-3, McCloud 1-5, Pipes 0-1, Hankerson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Patterson).
Turnovers: 10 (Schwartz 3, Patterson 2, Pipes 2, Bell, Crist, McCloud).
Steals: 5 (Hankerson 2, Bell, Davis, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oakland
|30
|33
|—
|63
|Green Bay
|30
|48
|—
|78
