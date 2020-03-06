Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OAKLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hill-Mais 33 5-11 3-3 1-3 1 5 13
Oladapo 36 3-6 4-6 4-9 1 4 10
Brechting 14 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Kangu 36 4-10 2-2 1-4 6 3 11
Williams 38 3-14 7-7 0-9 0 2 15
Lampman 32 4-10 0-1 2-5 2 3 10
Pittman 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Goodline 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Newsome 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Monroe 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-57 16-19 9-32 11 21 63

Percentages: FG .368, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Lampman 2-7, Williams 2-12, Kangu 1-6, Brechting 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-1, Pittman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill-Mais 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Hill-Mais 7, Williams 3, Brechting 2, Goodline, Kangu, Lampman, Oladapo).

Steals: 4 (Kangu 2, Hill-Mais, Lampman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 32 3-5 2-2 5-10 0 3 8
Davis 32 8-15 3-4 1-6 1 2 19
Hankerson 33 4-9 2-3 0-1 5 1 10
McCloud 33 4-12 2-3 1-6 3 3 11
Schwartz 23 5-7 4-5 1-3 1 4 16
Bell 19 2-5 2-2 1-5 1 0 6
Pipes 19 2-6 0-0 0-2 1 4 4
Crist 4 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
McNair 3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Chevalier 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miles 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-61 17-21 10-34 12 19 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Schwartz 2-3, McCloud 1-5, Pipes 0-1, Hankerson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Patterson).

Turnovers: 10 (Schwartz 3, Patterson 2, Pipes 2, Bell, Crist, McCloud).

Steals: 5 (Hankerson 2, Bell, Davis, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakland 30 33 63
Green Bay 30 48 78

.