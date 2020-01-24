FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCloud 36 11-19 6-7 0-6 5 4 31
Pipes 36 4-6 0-0 0-2 3 3 11
Schwartz 27 4-7 4-4 1-5 1 4 13
Davis 25 2-9 0-0 3-3 1 4 4
Bell 21 5-8 1-2 0-3 0 1 12
Hankerson 20 1-5 1-2 1-3 1 0 4
McNair 20 0-3 3-4 3-3 3 5 3
Crist 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Patterson 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-57 15-19 8-27 15 24 78

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Pipes 3-5, McCloud 3-8, Bell 1-2, Hankerson 1-2, Schwartz 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 2, Schwartz 2, Patterson).

Turnovers: 14 (McCloud 7, McNair 2, Schwartz 2, Bell, Davis, Hankerson).

Steals: 6 (Pipes 2, Crist, Davis, Hankerson, McNair).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beaudion 37 7-12 10-11 0-0 5 2 26
Patton 33 4-9 4-4 2-6 1 3 12
Gomillion 32 1-4 4-4 1-8 2 5 6
Eichelberger 24 4-10 2-3 1-3 1 1 10
Thomas 24 1-7 2-2 0-0 0 3 5
Johnson 23 2-3 3-3 2-3 0 3 7
Penn 15 2-4 2-2 1-3 0 1 6
Hill 12 1-5 0-0 2-6 1 0 2
Totals 200 22-54 27-29 9-29 10 18 74

Percentages: FG .407, FT .931.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Beaudion 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1, Patton 0-2, Penn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Gomillion, Hill).

Turnovers: 16 (Beaudion 4, Gomillion 3, Penn 3, Johnson 2, Eichelberger, Hill, Patton, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Beaudion 3, Gomillion, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay 33 45 78
Cleveland St. 25 49 74

A_1,033 (13,610).