GREEN BAY 78, CLEVELAND ST. 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCloud
|36
|11-19
|6-7
|0-6
|5
|4
|31
|Pipes
|36
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|11
|Schwartz
|27
|4-7
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|13
|Davis
|25
|2-9
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|4
|4
|Bell
|21
|5-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|12
|Hankerson
|20
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|4
|McNair
|20
|0-3
|3-4
|3-3
|3
|5
|3
|Crist
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Patterson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|15-19
|8-27
|15
|24
|78
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Pipes 3-5, McCloud 3-8, Bell 1-2, Hankerson 1-2, Schwartz 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 2, Schwartz 2, Patterson).
Turnovers: 14 (McCloud 7, McNair 2, Schwartz 2, Bell, Davis, Hankerson).
Steals: 6 (Pipes 2, Crist, Davis, Hankerson, McNair).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beaudion
|37
|7-12
|10-11
|0-0
|5
|2
|26
|Patton
|33
|4-9
|4-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|12
|Gomillion
|32
|1-4
|4-4
|1-8
|2
|5
|6
|Eichelberger
|24
|4-10
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|10
|Thomas
|24
|1-7
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Johnson
|23
|2-3
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|3
|7
|Penn
|15
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Hill
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|27-29
|9-29
|10
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .407, FT .931.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Beaudion 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1, Patton 0-2, Penn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Gomillion, Hill).
Turnovers: 16 (Beaudion 4, Gomillion 3, Penn 3, Johnson 2, Eichelberger, Hill, Patton, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Beaudion 3, Gomillion, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Green Bay
|33
|45
|—
|78
|Cleveland St.
|25
|49
|—
|74
A_1,033 (13,610).
