Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Eichelberger 30 5-16 3-3 5-9 2 2 13
Hill 30 7-13 3-5 3-9 0 2 17
Gomillion 28 3-9 0-0 1-4 1 5 6
Patton 32 6-21 5-8 7-14 2 4 19
Thomas 36 3-10 0-0 0-2 7 4 8
Johnson 16 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Sanchez 16 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 4
Ferreira 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 2 0
J.Williams 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-77 11-16 17-43 14 25 67

Percentages: FG .338, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Patton 2-6, Thomas 2-7, Ferreira 0-1, Gomillion 0-1, Eichelberger 0-2, Hill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Patton).

Turnovers: 9 (Eichelberger 2, Gomillion 2, Hill 2, Patton 2, Ferreira).

Steals: 9 (Thomas 4, Eichelberger 3, Ferreira, Patton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 26 5-5 1-2 1-8 0 4 11
Davis 30 3-10 3-7 1-4 3 1 9
Hankerson 35 5-11 4-4 1-6 1 2 17
McCloud 31 4-7 4-4 1-11 8 4 12
Schwartz 25 2-8 0-0 0-5 1 2 4
Pipes 26 4-8 2-3 0-2 0 0 11
Bell 20 2-7 5-6 4-4 1 1 9
McNair 7 0-0 1-2 1-3 0 3 1
Totals 200 25-56 20-28 9-43 14 17 74

Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hankerson 3-5, Pipes 1-2, McCloud 0-2, Schwartz 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Davis 2, Hankerson 2, Patterson 2, Schwartz 2).

Turnovers: 13 (McCloud 7, Bell 2, Schwartz 2, Davis, Patterson).

Steals: 5 (Pipes 2, Davis, Hankerson, Schwartz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland St. 23 44 67
Green Bay 40 34 74

A_3,369 (4,018).