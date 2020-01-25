FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Daly 35 5-14 5-9 1-6 4 2 16
Brown 26 4-5 1-1 0-3 0 5 10
Freeman 23 2-2 3-4 1-6 0 2 8
Knox 23 0-5 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Longpre 21 6-13 1-2 1-10 3 0 15
Douglas 20 0-5 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Moore 19 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 1 7
Ashley 14 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 5
Edwards 14 3-4 0-0 1-4 0 3 8
Smith 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-55 12-18 6-34 11 20 69

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Edwards 2-3, Longpre 2-7, Freeman 1-1, Moore 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ashley 1-3, Daly 1-4, Douglas 0-2, Knox 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Daly, Knox).

Turnovers: 13 (Daly 4, Brown 3, Douglas 2, Freeman 2, Longpre 2).

Steals: 4 (Ashley, Brown, Freeman, Knox).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jack 36 5-12 1-1 1-3 1 3 14
Potter 35 5-12 5-8 0-3 7 0 15
Nelson 33 8-10 3-8 1-6 1 1 22
Paar 31 4-6 2-4 2-11 1 2 10
Harris 26 3-4 0-0 0-3 3 3 6
Battle 23 5-9 2-2 0-3 0 4 15
Offurum 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Stallings 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Walker 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 5 0 0
Totals 200 31-56 13-23 4-31 18 15 85

Percentages: FG .554, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Nelson 3-4, Battle 3-6, Jack 3-7, Offurum 1-1, Potter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Paar 3, Harris 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Harris 2, Potter 2, Battle, Nelson, Paar).

Steals: 6 (Battle 3, Paar 2, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's 25 44 69
George Washington 46 39 85

.