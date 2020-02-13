Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oduro 20 3-6 1-2 4-10 1 4 7
Wilson 27 4-12 5-8 5-11 1 3 14
Greene 34 2-5 2-2 0-3 1 3 7
Johnson 32 3-7 4-6 1-7 4 2 11
Miller 27 3-10 4-6 1-4 2 1 11
Hartwell 31 4-7 0-0 0-1 4 3 10
Calixte 18 4-4 0-1 0-3 0 3 8
Mar 11 0-1 4-4 1-4 0 1 4
Totals 200 23-52 20-29 12-43 13 20 72

Percentages: FG .442, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Hartwell 2-5, Wilson 1-1, Greene 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Miller 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Wilson 5, Calixte, Miller, Oduro).

Turnovers: 16 (Hartwell 5, Greene 4, Wilson 4, Oduro 2, Miller).

Steals: 4 (Calixte, Greene, Hartwell, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Douglas 12 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Santos-Silva 32 4-10 3-9 2-7 1 4 11
Vann 30 4-6 4-5 1-3 4 2 13
Evans 18 0-7 1-2 0-1 1 4 1
Jenkins 32 6-9 2-2 0-2 2 3 16
Hyland 22 3-11 2-2 0-0 4 3 11
Simms 18 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Williams 15 3-4 0-0 1-3 2 2 7
Curry 10 1-4 2-2 1-2 0 0 4
Crowfield 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Ward 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-58 14-22 6-23 14 22 67

Percentages: FG .397, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hyland 3-9, Jenkins 2-3, Vann 1-1, Williams 1-2, Douglas 0-1, Simms 0-3, Evans 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Douglas 2, Jenkins 2, Hyland, Santos-Silva).

Turnovers: 10 (Douglas 3, Jenkins 3, Curry, Evans, Simms, Williams).

Steals: 11 (Hyland 4, Jenkins 2, Williams 2, Curry, Simms, Vann).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason 30 42 72
VCU 33 34 67

