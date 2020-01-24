https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/GARDNER-WEBB-79-HIGH-POINT-76-OT-15000181.php
GARDNER-WEBB 79, HIGH POINT 76, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jamison
|43
|5-12
|0-2
|2-9
|3
|1
|10
|Johnson
|43
|8-13
|5-6
|0-8
|2
|2
|29
|Perez
|40
|3-10
|10-11
|0-5
|5
|3
|17
|Cornwall
|35
|5-11
|1-3
|0-1
|5
|0
|13
|Reid
|25
|2-2
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|4
|5
|Dufeal
|18
|2-2
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|4
|5
|Turner
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-52
|18-27
|9-33
|19
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Johnson 8-13, Cornwall 2-7, Perez 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Turner 0-1, Jamison 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 15 (Jamison 6, Perez 3, Cornwall 2, Johnson 2, Reid, Turner).
Steals: 3 (Cornwall 2, Jamison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jo.Wright
|43
|10-16
|4-5
|3-6
|3
|2
|31
|Peterson
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|4
|8
|Sanchez
|36
|2-6
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|3
|7
|Slay
|34
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|3
|12
|Coleman
|31
|3-10
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|10
|Ja.Wright
|19
|1-4
|3-3
|2-2
|3
|3
|6
|Randleman
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Izunabor
|12
|0-1
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-59
|16-18
|11-28
|18
|24
|76
Percentages: FG .407, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Jo.Wright 7-12, Slay 2-6, Coleman 2-8, Ja.Wright 1-4, Sanchez 0-1, Peterson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Izunabor, Peterson).
Turnovers: 8 (Coleman 2, Randleman 2, Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright, Peterson, Slay).
Steals: 8 (Peterson 3, Coleman, Izunabor, Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright, Randleman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Gardner-Webb
|32
|34
|13
|—
|79
|High Point
|37
|29
|10
|—
|76
A_1,094 (1,750).
View Comments