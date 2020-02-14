Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anumba 27 2-3 0-1 3-6 0 2 5
Burns 22 6-13 0-4 5-7 3 3 12
Ferguson 25 3-9 1-2 0-5 1 2 8
Vaudrin 27 2-8 2-2 1-5 4 1 8
Hale 24 3-10 1-1 1-3 3 1 9
Claxton 26 3-3 2-2 0-2 2 2 8
Jones 19 2-5 2-2 2-2 2 2 7
Falden 15 4-8 3-4 1-6 0 0 13
Zunic 9 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
King 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-62 11-18 15-40 15 14 70

Percentages: FG .403, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Falden 2-4, Hale 2-5, Vaudrin 2-5, Anumba 1-1, Jones 1-3, Ferguson 1-7, Burns 0-1, Zunic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Burns 2, Ferguson 2, Claxton).

Turnovers: 18 (Vaudrin 6, Burns 5, Jones 3, Anumba, Falden, Hale, King).

Steals: 3 (Hale, Jones, Vaudrin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dufeal 24 1-3 3-4 2-8 0 2 5
Jamison 37 9-14 4-8 0-3 2 2 23
Cornwall 35 6-12 2-4 0-4 5 3 17
Johnson 39 7-14 2-2 1-7 1 2 19
Turner 29 1-4 0-0 0-0 8 3 2
Jenkins 20 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Reid 16 4-6 0-0 1-1 1 3 8
Totals 200 28-56 11-18 4-24 17 16 74

Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cornwall 3-6, Johnson 3-9, Jamison 1-2, Dufeal 0-1, Jenkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Dufeal 5, Johnson, Reid).

Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 3, Turner 3, Jamison 2, Cornwall).

Steals: 10 (Johnson 4, Dufeal 2, Jamison 2, Cornwall, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Winthrop 25 45 70
Gardner-Webb 30 44 74

A_2,351 (3,500).