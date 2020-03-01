https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/GARDNER-WEBB-70-RADFORD-62-15095606.php
GARDNER-WEBB 70, RADFORD 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dufeal
|30
|0-3
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|0
|Jamison
|37
|5-15
|0-1
|0-7
|0
|1
|11
|Cornwall
|24
|7-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|19
|Johnson
|28
|7-11
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|19
|Turner
|38
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|8
|4
|4
|Jenkins
|19
|1-4
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|0
|5
|Reid
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|8
|Bryant
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|8-12
|6-29
|16
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .510, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Cornwall 5-5, Johnson 3-7, Jenkins 1-3, Jamison 1-4, Dufeal 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal 3, Jenkins).
Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Cornwall 2, Jamison 2, Dufeal, Jenkins, Johnson, Reid).
Steals: 6 (Dufeal 3, Johnson 2, Jamison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eke
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|3
|6
|Holland
|32
|6-10
|0-1
|3-9
|0
|0
|12
|Fields
|35
|9-14
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|0
|22
|Hicks
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|C.Jones
|35
|5-15
|4-5
|1-4
|6
|3
|15
|Hutchinson
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Greene
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Djonkam
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|4-6
|6-26
|12
|12
|62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Fields 4-7, Jeffers 1-4, C.Jones 1-5, Eke 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Hicks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Eke 3, Fields 3, C.Jones 2, Hicks).
Steals: 4 (Fields 3, Jeffers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Gardner-Webb
|33
|37
|—
|70
|Radford
|26
|36
|—
|62
A_2,245 (3,205).
