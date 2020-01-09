FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bothwell 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 27
Clark 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 0 0
Gurley 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Hunter 0 0-0 0-0 6-6 0 0 0
Lyons 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 13
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 8-8 4 0 40

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Commander 34 2-3 0-0 0-3 5 1 4
Jean-Baptiste 32 3-10 2-3 0-1 1 0 10
Ryan 32 5-11 2-2 0-3 0 2 13
Vila 25 4-5 0-1 0-1 3 1 8
Johnson 23 6-9 0-1 1-10 1 1 12
Caldwell 22 0-3 0-0 0-6 2 0 0
Kenic 18 5-5 2-3 0-1 1 2 15
Scott 12 1-2 1-2 1-2 1 1 4
Ledford 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-48 7-12 2-27 14 8 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kenic 3-3, Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Scott 1-2, Ryan 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Caldwell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).

Turnovers: 14 (Ryan 4, Commander 3, Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, Jean-Baptiste, Kenic, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Caldwell, Commander, Jean-Baptiste).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman 36 37 40
Chattanooga 38 28 66

A_2,815 (10,928).