FURMAN 73, CHATTANOOGA 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bothwell
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|27
|Clark
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|Gurley
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|13
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|8-8
|4
|0
|40
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Commander
|34
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|4
|Jean-Baptiste
|32
|3-10
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Ryan
|32
|5-11
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|13
|Vila
|25
|4-5
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Johnson
|23
|6-9
|0-1
|1-10
|1
|1
|12
|Caldwell
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|0
|0
|Kenic
|18
|5-5
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|15
|Scott
|12
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Ledford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-48
|7-12
|2-27
|14
|8
|66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kenic 3-3, Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Scott 1-2, Ryan 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Caldwell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).
Turnovers: 14 (Ryan 4, Commander 3, Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, Jean-Baptiste, Kenic, Scott).
Steals: 3 (Caldwell, Commander, Jean-Baptiste).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Furman
|36
|37
|—
|40
|Chattanooga
|38
|28
|—
|66
A_2,815 (10,928).
