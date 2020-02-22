Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 30 7-9 1-3 5-11 2 3 15
Hollowell 27 2-9 0-0 1-4 2 1 5
Hoover 37 5-16 2-2 0-6 0 1 15
Murphy 34 7-11 1-1 0-3 5 2 17
Stumpe 30 2-7 0-0 2-6 3 2 6
Theme-Love 19 0-1 3-4 0-1 2 0 3
Bigelow 10 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 3
Jones 10 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 2
Richardson 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 7-10 10-35 14 15 66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Hoover 3-11, Murphy 2-3, Stumpe 2-6, Bigelow 1-3, Hollowell 1-8, Theme-Love 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodwin).

Turnovers: 14 (Goodwin 3, Murphy 3, Hollowell 2, Jones 2, Bigelow, Hoover, Richardson, Theme-Love).

Steals: 3 (Stumpe 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gurley 33 7-16 5-6 2-7 1 2 22
Mounce 20 2-7 1-2 0-2 1 3 5
Slawson 26 3-6 3-4 2-5 2 3 9
Bothwell 35 8-13 1-2 1-2 3 1 18
Lyons 38 3-12 4-5 0-3 0 0 10
Hunter 38 0-4 0-0 2-5 2 1 0
Pugh 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Kenney 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-59 14-19 7-24 9 11 67

Percentages: FG .407, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Gurley 3-3, Pugh 1-1, Bothwell 1-4, Slawson 0-1, Hunter 0-4, Mounce 0-4, Lyons 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bothwell, Gurley, Mounce).

Turnovers: 5 (Lyons 3, Gurley, Mounce).

Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Gurley 2, Mounce).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford 33 33 66
Furman 26 41 67

A_6,096 (14,897).