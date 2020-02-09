Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carl 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 3 2 2
Holba 22 2-5 1-2 0-2 0 1 7
Billups 35 5-9 4-5 3-11 1 3 15
Godfrey 34 4-12 5-8 2-4 4 2 14
Patrick 24 4-10 3-3 1-2 2 1 15
Benford 23 1-1 0-0 0-4 0 4 2
DeBerry 20 2-7 1-3 0-4 1 2 6
Black 16 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 4
Rollins 10 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Totals 200 23-55 14-21 6-31 12 18 70

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Patrick 4-8, Holba 2-5, Billups 1-3, Rollins 1-3, DeBerry 1-6, Godfrey 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Benford 2, Carl 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Godfrey 4, Patrick 2, Benford, Billups, Carl, Holba).

Steals: 12 (Benford 3, Billups 2, Black 2, DeBerry 2, Godfrey 2, Patrick).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Green 23 2-5 2-2 2-4 0 4 7
Jones 30 6-9 1-2 2-9 1 3 13
Gatlin 30 2-5 2-2 0-2 0 2 8
Murkey 23 4-6 1-8 0-5 2 2 9
Townsend 35 5-15 1-3 0-5 3 2 15
Eastmond 28 2-6 2-3 0-1 6 2 6
Kurnaz 11 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 3 0
Nzekwesi 10 1-4 1-2 3-5 0 1 3
Johnson 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McGlashan 4 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-52 10-22 8-34 13 19 63

Percentages: FG .442, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Townsend 4-11, Gatlin 2-4, Green 1-4, Eastmond 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Townsend).

Turnovers: 17 (Townsend 4, Eastmond 3, Gatlin 3, Green 3, Jones, Kurnaz, Murkey, Nzekwesi).

Steals: 9 (Eastmond 5, Townsend 3, Gatlin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 38 32 70
Denver 19 44 63

A_1,080 (7,200).