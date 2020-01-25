https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/FLORIDA-A-M-87-HOWARD-83-15004538.php
FLORIDA A&M 87, HOWARD 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Randolph
|38
|5-10
|0-3
|3-7
|6
|1
|11
|Melton
|33
|8-14
|10-13
|1-3
|0
|0
|27
|Core
|32
|5-9
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|12
|D.Jones
|29
|6-11
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|12
|Moragne
|27
|4-8
|2-2
|4-8
|4
|1
|10
|Reaves
|18
|0-1
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|2
|Desir
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|8
|Myles
|6
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|34-63
|15-21
|13-31
|16
|10
|87
Percentages: FG .540, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Randolph 1-1, Myles 1-3, Core 1-4, Melton 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Randolph 4, Melton 3, Reaves 2, Core, D.Jones, Myles).
Steals: 5 (Moragne 2, Core, Melton, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Williams
|35
|8-12
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|21
|Garvey
|34
|4-10
|5-5
|1-2
|3
|3
|16
|Robinson
|32
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|9
|2
|11
|Cousins
|29
|0-6
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|2
|Bristol
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|5
|13
|Foster
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Toure
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Lee
|8
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|P.Jones
|5
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Barber
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|13-13
|5-23
|16
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .526, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bristol 3-4, Garvey 3-9, Lee 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Foster 1-4, P.Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bristol, C.Williams, Cousins, Garvey, Toure).
Turnovers: 17 (Bristol 4, Garvey 4, Robinson 4, Toure 2, Barber, Foster, Lee).
Steals: 6 (Robinson 3, Barber, C.Williams, Foster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida A&M
|47
|40
|—
|87
|Howard
|35
|48
|—
|83
A_1,906 (2,700).
View Comments