https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/FLORIDA-A-M-71-SEATTLE-57-14925178.php
FLORIDA A&M 71, SEATTLE 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DJ.Jones
|36
|6-14
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|3
|12
|Randolph
|34
|6-7
|4-4
|1-8
|4
|2
|16
|Melton
|31
|6-11
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|2
|17
|Reaves
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|4
|2
|Moragne
|30
|2-3
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Core
|22
|2-6
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|0
|8
|Myles
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|11
|Leath
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|10-13
|7-37
|13
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Myles 3-3, Melton 3-5, Core 1-1, Reaves 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (DJ.Jones 2, Core, Randolph).
Turnovers: 14 (Randolph 4, DJ.Jones 3, Melton 3, Reaves 3, Core).
Steals: 3 (Randolph 2, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|39
|8-23
|2-5
|2-4
|3
|2
|18
|Grigsby
|32
|5-11
|4-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Means
|31
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|10
|Nettles
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Da Campo
|26
|2-5
|2-4
|4-8
|0
|0
|6
|Dallas
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|De.Jones
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Hopkins
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Economou
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|9-16
|8-24
|5
|14
|57
Percentages: FG .355, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Means 2-8, Grigsby 1-3, Nettles 1-5, Dallas 0-1, De.Jones 0-1, Brown 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dallas 2, Da Campo, De.Jones, Economou, Grigsby).
Turnovers: 9 (Brown 3, De.Jones 2, Grigsby 2, Da Campo, Economou).
Steals: 3 (Grigsby 2, Means).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida A&M
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Seattle
|24
|33
|—
|57
A_806 (15,354).
View Comments