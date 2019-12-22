FLORIDA A&M 71, SEATTLE 57

Core 2-6 3-4 8, DJ.Jones 6-14 0-0 12, Leath 0-1 0-0 0, Melton 6-11 2-3 17, Moragne 2-3 1-2 5, Myles 4-7 0-0 11, Randolph 6-7 4-4 16, Reaves 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 10-13 71.

SEATTLE (6-7)

Brown 8-23 2-5 18, Da Campo 2-5 2-4 6, Dallas 0-2 0-0 0, De.Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Economou 0-0 0-0 0, Grigsby 5-11 4-5 15, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Means 4-12 0-0 10, Nettles 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 22-62 9-16 57.

Halftime_Florida A&M 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 7-12 (Myles 3-3, Melton 3-5, Core 1-1, Reaves 0-3), Seattle 4-20 (Means 2-8, Grigsby 1-3, Nettles 1-5, Dallas 0-1, De.Jones 0-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Means. Rebounds_Florida A&M 36 (DJ.Jones 8), Seattle 24 (Da Campo 8). Assists_Florida A&M 13 (Randolph 4), Seattle 5 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 18, Seattle 14.