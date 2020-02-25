Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Applewhite 30 4-8 5-7 1-3 0 2 13
Fields 16 2-3 0-0 0-4 0 3 4
Kinard 32 3-5 3-3 3-14 0 1 10
Neal 24 3-6 2-2 1-3 3 3 8
Simmons 28 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 3 4
Edwards 18 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 2 2
Riley 16 3-6 3-3 1-1 0 5 9
Etienne 13 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Croskey 11 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 3 0
Hill 10 0-0 2-2 1-1 1 3 2
Moorer 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 20-43 15-17 7-28 8 26 56

Percentages: FG .465, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Kinard 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Croskey 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Etienne 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fields 2).

Turnovers: 21 (Neal 6, Edwards 3, Hill 3, Kinard 3, Simmons 3, Croskey, Fields, Riley).

Steals: 6 (Neal 3, Etienne 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Desir 10 0-5 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Jones 35 0-2 2-4 2-6 0 5 2
Core 37 2-7 6-7 1-5 2 3 10
Melton 40 5-18 4-7 1-3 2 0 15
Randolph 38 5-10 5-6 2-4 2 2 15
Moragne 22 5-5 4-6 3-5 0 4 14
Myles 17 2-6 2-2 2-3 0 3 6
Murray 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-53 23-32 13-28 6 17 62

Percentages: FG .358, FT .719.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Melton 1-6, Myles 0-2, Core 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Core, Jones).

Turnovers: 16 (Jones 3, Moragne 3, Randolph 3, Core 2, Melton 2, Myles 2, Desir).

Steals: 7 (Melton 3, Randolph 2, Moragne, Myles).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC State 22 34 56
Florida A&M 28 34 62

A_1,793 (9,639).