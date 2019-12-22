https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/FBS-Independent-Individual-Leaders-14925707.php
FBS Independent Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Huntley,New Mexico St.
|12
|154
|1,090
|9
|90.8
|Hickson,Liberty
|13
|187
|1,041
|12
|80.1
|Ally,Massachusetts
|12
|166
|853
|7
|71.1
|Jones Jr.,Notre Dame
|11
|133
|722
|5
|65.6
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Book,Notre Dame
|12
|371
|220
|6
|2,787
|33
|148.5
|Calvert,Liberty
|13
|431
|249
|7
|3,663
|28
|147.4
|Adkins,New Mexico St.
|12
|437
|275
|15
|2,588
|14
|116.4
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Gandy-Gol,Liberty
|13
|79
|1,396
|6.1
|Nicholson,New Mexico St.
|12
|60
|644
|5.0
|Claypool,Notre Dame
|12
|59
|891
|4.9
|Clark,New Mexico St.
|12
|58
|457
|4.8
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Gandy-Gol,Liberty
|13
|79
|1,396
|107.4
|Claypool,Notre Dame
|12
|59
|891
|74.3
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Hamilton,Notre Dame
|12
|4
|66
|1
|.3
|Rodgers,Massachusetts
|12
|4
|58
|1
|.3
|Wilson,Liberty
|10
|3
|-1
|0
|.3
|Wilgar,BYU
|12
|3
|26
|0
|.3
|Riley,Army West Point
|13
|3
|79
|0
|.2
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Finke,Notre Dame
|12
|18
|181
|10.1
|Miranda,Army West Point
|10
|12
|32
|2.7
|Stubbs,Liberty
|13
|16
|35
|2.2
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Louis,Liberty
|11
|24
|662
|27.6
|Rodgers,Massachusetts
|12
|53
|1,295
|24.4
|Huntley,New Mexico St.
|12
|15
|302
|20.1
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Theisler,New Mexico St.
|12
|63
|42.1
|Alves,Liberty
|13
|54
|41.6
|Bramblett,Notre Dame
|12
|59
|39.6
|Georgeopo,Massachusetts
|12
|79
|39.4
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Oldroyd,BYU
|12
|14
|21
|.667
|1.17
|Doerer,Notre Dame
|12
|13
|16
|.813
|1.08
|Probert,Liberty
|13
|13
|19
|.684
|1.00
|Brown,New Mexico St.
|12
|10
|16
|.625
|.83
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Huntley,New Mexico St.
|12
|1,090
|192
|0
|302
|0
|209
|1,584
|132.00
|Rodgers,Massachusetts
|12
|0
|0
|120
|1,295
|58
|68
|1,473
|122.75
|Gandy-Gol,Liberty
|13
|0
|1,396
|0
|0
|0
|79
|1,396
|107.38
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Book,Notre Dame
|12
|476
|3,303
|275.3
|Calvert,Liberty
|13
|471
|3,512
|270.2
|Adkins,New Mexico St.
|12
|543
|2,629
|219.1
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Doerer,Notre Dame
|12
|54
|13
|16
|93
|7.8
|Probert,Liberty
|13
|53
|13
|19
|89
|6.8
