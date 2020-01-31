Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenkins 38 5-12 5-6 0-2 4 3 19
Bishop 36 5-8 2-3 5-14 2 3 13
Williams 30 3-5 1-2 4-9 2 2 7
Malone-Key 24 2-6 0-0 0-0 5 1 4
Dunn 23 3-10 2-2 1-3 1 2 10
Powell 22 2-7 4-5 0-4 0 0 10
Saliba 10 1-3 2-2 1-2 0 1 5
Dadika 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Okeke 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Baker 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rodriguez 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-53 16-20 13-37 14 14 68

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jenkins 4-7, Powell 2-5, Dunn 2-8, Bishop 1-1, Saliba 1-2, Williams 0-1, Malone-Key 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Jenkins 4, Bishop 3, Powell 2, Williams 2, Dunn, Saliba).

Steals: 8 (Bishop 3, Dunn 2, Jenkins 2, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAGNER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cobb 40 5-14 2-2 0-4 3 2 13
Ford 40 5-11 2-3 0-6 3 4 12
Freeman 40 2-7 3-3 0-0 4 0 8
Martinez 28 3-8 0-0 2-4 4 3 6
Jordan-Thomas 24 6-7 4-7 5-9 1 1 16
Szpir 16 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Nesby 12 2-7 0-0 1-3 0 3 6
Totals 200 24-56 11-15 8-28 15 13 63

Percentages: FG .429, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Nesby 2-7, Freeman 1-6, Cobb 1-8, Martinez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cobb, Ford, Jordan-Thomas, Szpir).

Turnovers: 13 (Martinez 6, Cobb 3, Ford 2, Jordan-Thomas, Nesby).

Steals: 9 (Cobb 2, Freeman 2, Jordan-Thomas 2, Martinez 2, Ford).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairleigh Dickinson 29 39 68
Wagner 36 27 63

A_1,183 (2,100).