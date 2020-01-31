https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON-68-WAGNER-63-15018398.php
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 68, WAGNER 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenkins
|38
|5-12
|5-6
|0-2
|4
|3
|19
|Bishop
|36
|5-8
|2-3
|5-14
|2
|3
|13
|Williams
|30
|3-5
|1-2
|4-9
|2
|2
|7
|Malone-Key
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|4
|Dunn
|23
|3-10
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|10
|Powell
|22
|2-7
|4-5
|0-4
|0
|0
|10
|Saliba
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Dadika
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Okeke
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Baker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|16-20
|13-37
|14
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jenkins 4-7, Powell 2-5, Dunn 2-8, Bishop 1-1, Saliba 1-2, Williams 0-1, Malone-Key 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Jenkins 4, Bishop 3, Powell 2, Williams 2, Dunn, Saliba).
Steals: 8 (Bishop 3, Dunn 2, Jenkins 2, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cobb
|40
|5-14
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|13
|Ford
|40
|5-11
|2-3
|0-6
|3
|4
|12
|Freeman
|40
|2-7
|3-3
|0-0
|4
|0
|8
|Martinez
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|3
|6
|Jordan-Thomas
|24
|6-7
|4-7
|5-9
|1
|1
|16
|Szpir
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Nesby
|12
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|11-15
|8-28
|15
|13
|63
Percentages: FG .429, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Nesby 2-7, Freeman 1-6, Cobb 1-8, Martinez 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cobb, Ford, Jordan-Thomas, Szpir).
Turnovers: 13 (Martinez 6, Cobb 3, Ford 2, Jordan-Thomas, Nesby).
Steals: 9 (Cobb 2, Freeman 2, Jordan-Thomas 2, Martinez 2, Ford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|29
|39
|—
|68
|Wagner
|36
|27
|—
|63
A_1,183 (2,100).
