FG FT Reb
FAIRFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Eze 29 5-7 0-0 0-7 1 1 10
Kavaliauskas 29 0-1 1-2 0-4 2 1 1
Benning 28 3-9 0-0 0-9 1 2 6
Taliaferro 28 3-14 2-2 0-2 0 1 11
Cruz 23 3-6 0-1 0-1 1 1 6
Methnani 22 2-5 1-3 2-6 2 3 5
Maidoh 18 2-6 1-2 4-7 1 2 5
Senghore-Peterson 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Jeanne-Rose 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Whipple 5 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 19-51 5-10 7-39 9 13 46

Percentages: FG .373, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Taliaferro 3-10, Cruz 0-1, Kavaliauskas 0-1, Maidoh 0-1, Methnani 0-1, Whipple 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Maidoh 2, Methnani 2, Eze).

Turnovers: 15 (Benning 3, Maidoh 3, Cruz 2, Eze 2, Kavaliauskas 2, Methnani 2, Senghore-Peterson).

Steals: 2 (Kavaliauskas, Maidoh).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 38 3-9 0-0 0-9 5 2 8
Brandon 36 4-20 0-0 1-3 1 0 8
Fritz 28 1-3 0-1 1-6 1 1 2
Henderson 26 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Hitchon 26 7-12 3-4 1-2 0 2 19
White 18 0-2 2-2 2-2 0 5 2
Harried 15 1-5 1-2 0-2 2 4 3
Brown 9 0-3 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
St. Louis 4 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-57 6-9 7-29 11 15 42

Percentages: FG .281, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Johnson 2-3, Hitchon 2-5, Fritz 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Harried 0-2, Brandon 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fritz, Hitchon, White).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, White 3, Fritz 2, Harried 2, Henderson, Hitchon).

Steals: 5 (Brandon 2, Johnson 2, Harried).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairfield 18 28 46
Canisius 16 26 42

A_751 (2,176).