English Summaries
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (68), Ezri Konsa (90).
Watford: Troy Deeney (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bournemouth: Harry Wilson (36), Pascal Gross (41), Callum Wilson (74).
Brighton: Aaron Mooy (81).
Halftime: 2-0.
Everton: Moise Kean (30), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (54).
Newcastle: Florian Lejeune (90, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City: Sergio Aguero (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Southampton: Nathan Redmond (22), Stuart Armstrong (48).
Halftime: 0-1.
Chelsea: Jorginho (28), Cesar Azpilicueta (84).
Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (63), Hector Bellerin (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (19, 45), Daniel Johnson (35).
Halftime: 0-3.
Middlesbrough: Ashley Fletcher (81).
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (27).
Halftime: 0-1.
Peterborough: Ivan Toney (23, 73), Siriki Dembele (44), Jack Taylor (56).
Halftime: 2-0.
Leyton Orient: Josh Wright (85).
Northampton: Ryan Watson (43).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Macclesfield: Paul Green (44).
Crewe: Callum Ainley (90).
Halftime: 1-0.