https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Edmonton-4-Los-Angeles-2-15078957.php
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Recommended Video:
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 36 (McDavid, Jones), 19:29 (pp).
Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Yamamoto, Jones), 5:27. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 31 (Russell), 16:14. 4, Los Angeles, Kopitar 18 (Iafallo, Kempe), 18:39 (pp).
Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Brown 13 (Kempe), 0:49. 6, Edmonton, Archibald 10 (Sheahan, McDavid), 19:10 (en).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-12-12_31. Los Angeles 4-15-4_23.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 17-10-5 (23 shots-21 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 1-3-0 (30-27).
A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:28.
Referees_Dean Morton, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kiel Murchison.
View Comments