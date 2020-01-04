https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Edmonton-4-Boston-1-14949749.php
Edmonton 4, Boston 1
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 31 (Marchand, Krug), 3:10 (pp).
Second Period_2, Edmonton, Haas 4, 7:41. 3, Edmonton, Nurse 3 (Draisaitl), 19:53.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 23 (Bear, Kassian), 1:48. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 24, 19:51 (en).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-10-7_26. Boston 6-9-21_36.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 8-9-3 (36 shots-35 saves). Boston, Halak 9-4-5 (25-22).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:24.
Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Murphy.
