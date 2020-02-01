https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/ETSU-82-UNC-GREENSBORO-65-15022977.php
ETSU 82, UNC-GREENSBORO 65
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|30
|8-15
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|18
|Galloway
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Hunter
|28
|4-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|8
|Massey
|28
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|3
|0
|Ke.Langley
|24
|5-9
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|14
|Dickey
|22
|4-8
|1-1
|1-7
|2
|4
|9
|Allegri
|18
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Abdulsalam
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Leyte
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Ko.Langley
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|5-10
|8-24
|11
|21
|65
Percentages: FG .482, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Galloway 2-5, Ke.Langley 2-5, Allegri 1-2, Miller 1-3, Massey 0-1, Dickey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dickey 2, Abdulsalam, Galloway).
Turnovers: 14 (Miller 5, Galloway 3, Abdulsalam 2, Hunter 2, Ko.Langley, Massey).
Steals: 8 (Miller 4, Ke.Langley 2, Galloway, Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tisdale
|38
|1-2
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|3
|5
|Boyd
|34
|10-16
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|30
|N'Guessan
|33
|5-7
|2-5
|1-3
|2
|3
|12
|Hodges
|29
|5-11
|4-7
|2-11
|2
|2
|14
|Williamson
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Good
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|5
|0
|3
|Patterson
|12
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|1
|2
|Hugley
|7
|2-4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Weber
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-52
|15-24
|8-30
|19
|13
|82
Percentages: FG .558, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Boyd 6-9, Hugley 1-1, Good 1-2, Williamson 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (N'Guessan 2, Tisdale).
Turnovers: 13 (Boyd 4, Hodges 3, Williamson 3, N'Guessan 2, Tisdale).
Steals: 7 (Good 2, Boyd, Hodges, N'Guessan, Tisdale, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNC-Greensboro
|37
|28
|—
|65
|ETSU
|37
|45
|—
|82
A_5,838 (6,149).
View Comments