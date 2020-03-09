https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/ELON-68-WILLIAM-MARY-63-15115564.php
ELON 68, WILLIAM & MARY 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ELON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hannah
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|5
|3
|McIntosh
|37
|3-9
|3-5
|1-6
|4
|0
|12
|Wooten
|29
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Sheffield
|37
|7-21
|2-3
|0-6
|3
|2
|19
|Woods
|40
|7-13
|1-3
|5-15
|2
|1
|20
|Poser
|21
|5-8
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|5
|11
|Fuller
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Pack
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|7-13
|11-34
|15
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .393, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Woods 5-7, McIntosh 3-7, Sheffield 3-7, Hannah 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Wooten 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Poser 2, Woods).
Turnovers: 7 (McIntosh 2, Hannah, Poser, Sheffield, Woods, Wooten).
Steals: 3 (Woods 2, Sheffield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|32
|7-16
|10-11
|4-10
|0
|5
|24
|Van Vliet
|34
|4-11
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|1
|11
|Barnes
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|9
|Hamilton
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Loewe
|36
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|5
|T.Scott
|34
|1-3
|2-4
|0-8
|8
|1
|5
|Blair
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Ayesa
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Hermanovskis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|13-17
|7-33
|11
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .412, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Van Vliet 3-8, Barnes 1-1, Blair 1-1, Ayesa 1-3, T.Scott 1-3, Loewe 1-4, Knight 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Knight 2, Barnes, Blair, Van Vliet).
Turnovers: 9 (Hamilton 3, Knight 3, Van Vliet 2, T.Scott).
Steals: 3 (Barnes, Knight, T.Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Elon
|40
|28
|—
|68
|William & Mary
|31
|32
|—
|63
