EAST CAROLINA 71, SMU 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|35
|4-11
|5-5
|0-4
|6
|5
|13
|Hunt
|34
|4-6
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|3
|8
|Jolly
|33
|2-12
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|1
|9
|Chargois
|32
|1-5
|2-3
|1-4
|4
|1
|4
|Mike
|30
|6-10
|4-4
|3-5
|0
|2
|21
|Bandoumel
|18
|2-7
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|White
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jasey
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ray
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|20-24
|9-28
|12
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Mike 5-9, Bandoumel 2-6, Jolly 1-7, Chargois 0-4, Davis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mike 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Chargois 2, Jolly 2, Hunt, Mike).
Steals: 5 (Mike 2, Chargois, Hunt, Jolly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|37
|8-18
|4-4
|3-9
|2
|2
|20
|Jackson
|31
|3-7
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|3
|11
|Robinson-White
|27
|4-5
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|3
|11
|Miles
|26
|3-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Coleman
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Newton
|21
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Suggs
|17
|2-3
|2-5
|1-4
|3
|2
|7
|Baruti
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Strickland
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Curtis
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Luster
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|12-17
|8-30
|18
|19
|71
Percentages: FG .429, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Newton 3-5, Jackson 3-6, Miles 3-8, Suggs 1-1, Robinson-White 1-2, Baruti 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Gardner 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gardner).
Turnovers: 9 (Robinson-White 4, Baruti, Gardner, Jackson, Newton, Strickland).
Steals: 6 (Baruti, Gardner, Jackson, Newton, Robinson-White, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SMU
|38
|30
|—
|68
|East Carolina
|27
|44
|—
|71
.
