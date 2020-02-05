Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BUFFALO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 20 1-7 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Bertram 8 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Graves 35 3-11 1-2 4-10 2 1 8
A.Johnson 28 3-12 1-1 0-2 1 3 9
Jordan 32 3-7 0-0 2-5 0 3 7
Segu 25 2-9 0-0 0-3 4 3 5
Mballa 21 5-8 6-7 4-11 1 4 16
Grant 18 3-6 4-4 2-4 0 4 10
Hardnett 11 2-2 1-1 2-3 1 1 5
Nickelberry 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-62 13-15 16-42 11 21 62

Percentages: FG .355, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (A.Johnson 2-8, Jordan 1-4, Graves 1-6, Segu 1-6, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mballa 2, Graves, Hardnett).

Turnovers: 16 (Jordan 7, Graves 3, Mballa 2, Segu 2, A.Johnson, Grant).

Steals: 7 (Mballa 2, Segu 2, Grant, Graves, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Binelli 34 3-11 2-2 1-4 0 1 11
Groce 38 6-15 1-2 1-2 3 3 14
Toure 22 4-5 0-2 1-5 0 5 8
Montero 30 2-9 5-6 1-4 0 0 9
Spottsville 34 3-6 5-8 0-4 3 3 11
Morgan 21 1-2 0-2 0-1 1 2 2
Barnes 12 3-6 0-0 1-1 0 0 6
Ballard 7 2-2 1-1 2-5 0 2 5
Dillard 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 14-23 7-26 7 16 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Binelli 3-10, Groce 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Montero 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Groce 3, Toure 2, Morgan).

Turnovers: 12 (Morgan 5, Spottsville 2, Toure 2, Dillard, Groce, Montero).

Steals: 12 (Montero 5, Groce 4, Ballard, Morgan, Toure).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo 30 32 62
E. Michigan 35 31 66

A_1,364 (8,824).