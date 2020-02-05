https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/E-MICHIGAN-66-BUFFALO-62-15030698.php
E. MICHIGAN 66, BUFFALO 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Bertram
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Graves
|35
|3-11
|1-2
|4-10
|2
|1
|8
|A.Johnson
|28
|3-12
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Jordan
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|7
|Segu
|25
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|5
|Mballa
|21
|5-8
|6-7
|4-11
|1
|4
|16
|Grant
|18
|3-6
|4-4
|2-4
|0
|4
|10
|Hardnett
|11
|2-2
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|5
|Nickelberry
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|13-15
|16-42
|11
|21
|62
Percentages: FG .355, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (A.Johnson 2-8, Jordan 1-4, Graves 1-6, Segu 1-6, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mballa 2, Graves, Hardnett).
Turnovers: 16 (Jordan 7, Graves 3, Mballa 2, Segu 2, A.Johnson, Grant).
Steals: 7 (Mballa 2, Segu 2, Grant, Graves, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Binelli
|34
|3-11
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|Groce
|38
|6-15
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|14
|Toure
|22
|4-5
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|8
|Montero
|30
|2-9
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|9
|Spottsville
|34
|3-6
|5-8
|0-4
|3
|3
|11
|Morgan
|21
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Barnes
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Ballard
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|2
|5
|Dillard
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|14-23
|7-26
|7
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Binelli 3-10, Groce 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Montero 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Groce 3, Toure 2, Morgan).
Turnovers: 12 (Morgan 5, Spottsville 2, Toure 2, Dillard, Groce, Montero).
Steals: 12 (Montero 5, Groce 4, Ballard, Morgan, Toure).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Buffalo
|30
|32
|—
|62
|E. Michigan
|35
|31
|—
|66
A_1,364 (8,824).
