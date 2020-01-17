FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hudson 35 2-8 3-3 2-3 4 2 7
Henry 32 7-11 1-2 3-14 0 2 16
Harden 25 3-10 5-5 1-1 0 3 11
Ware 25 2-8 3-4 1-6 1 1 8
Cross 23 8-10 2-2 1-3 1 5 18
Cook 15 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
St. Hilaire 15 3-8 0-2 0-0 1 2 6
Roub 12 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Welsch 10 0-0 0-0 0-3 2 1 0
Zeliznak 8 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-60 14-18 10-34 9 18 69

Percentages: FG .433, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Roub 1-2, Ware 1-2, Henry 1-3, Cook 0-1, Hudson 0-2, Harden 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henry).

Turnovers: 14 (Cook 3, Welsch 3, Cross 2, Henry, Hudson, Roub, St. Hilaire, Ware, Zeliznak).

Steals: 6 (Henry 2, Hudson 2, Harden, St. Hilaire).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dixon 37 5-10 1-2 1-5 0 4 11
Wallace 36 7-13 5-5 0-5 4 3 20
M.Smith 34 5-12 3-4 0-6 2 2 14
Matlock 30 1-3 0-0 2-5 2 0 2
S.Smith 17 3-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 8
Duffus 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Charles 11 3-6 0-1 2-3 1 0 8
Skipper-Brown 11 1-3 0-1 0-1 1 5 2
Johnson 10 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 2 3
Totals 200 27-54 10-15 6-28 10 18 70

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (S.Smith 2-2, Charles 2-4, Wallace 1-2, M.Smith 1-6, Matlock 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dixon, M.Smith, Matlock, Wallace).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Wallace 3, S.Smith 2, Charles, Duffus, M.Smith, Skipper-Brown).

Steals: 6 (Dixon 3, Charles, Duffus, M.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jacksonville St. 25 44 69
E. Illinois 32 38 70

A_1,460 (5,400).