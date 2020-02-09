Duke 74, Miami 55
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (13-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akinbode-James
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Odom
|21
|4-8
|3-4
|3-7
|1
|3
|11
|Williams
|37
|7-10
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|16
|Gorecki
|39
|3-10
|6-7
|1-10
|7
|2
|13
|Lambert
|33
|4-10
|1-1
|0-6
|4
|1
|11
|Claude
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nwoke
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schubert
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Baines
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Boykin
|28
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|1
|15
|Goodchild
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Patrick
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|12-16
|7-37
|21
|14
|74
Percentages: FG 49.091, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .4 (Boykin 3-4, Lambert 2-5, Williams 1-2, Gorecki 1-6, Baines 1-1, Goodchild 0-1, Patrick 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Gorecki 2, Baines 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Gorecki 6, Boykin 3, Akinbode-James 2, Williams 2, Lambert 2, Team 2)
Steals: 9 (Gorecki 3, Williams 2, Lambert 2, Odom 1, Goodchild 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (12-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|29
|5-11
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|3
|13
|Jackson
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Banks
|30
|1-3
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|3
|4
|Gray
|34
|9-20
|4-5
|1-4
|2
|4
|27
|Marshall
|28
|1-5
|3-3
|0-4
|3
|2
|5
|Huston
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Roby
|14
|0-2
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|0
|Johnson Sidi Baba
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mason
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Salgues
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|10-15
|9-32
|10
|20
|55
Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gray 5-11, Harden 1-3, Banks 1-1, Marshall 0-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Mason 0-2, Salgues 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Gray 7, Banks 3, Marshall 3, Harden 2, Mason 2, Salgues 2, Huston 1, Roby 1)
Steals: 7 (Gray 4, Harden 1, Huston 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Duke
|21
|22
|14
|17
|—
|74
|Miami
|14
|15
|14
|12
|—
|55
A_1,435
Officials_Kevin Dillard, Carla Fountain, Luis Gonzalez