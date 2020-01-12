FG FT Reb
DUKE (8-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akinbode-James 26 2-4 0-0 1-4 2 3 4
Odom 26 3-8 1-2 1-2 1 5 7
Baines 16 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Gorecki 44 5-13 6-8 2-12 3 2 17
Lambert 30 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 3
Williams 34 5-10 0-0 3-7 2 0 11
Nwoke 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Boykin 21 6-10 1-2 0-0 3 2 14
Goodchild 27 4-8 3-3 0-1 1 0 14
Totals 225 27-61 11-15 8-33 12 14 72

Percentages: FG 44.262, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Goodchild 3-6, Gorecki 1-5, Lambert 1-1, Williams 1-3, Boykin 1-2, Baines 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Akinbode-James 2, Williams 2)

Turnovers: 13 (Gorecki 4, Akinbode-James 3, Boykin 3, Williams 1, Goodchild 1)

Steals: 11 (Williams 5, Gorecki 3, Akinbode-James 1, Boykin 1, Goodchild 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 26 2-4 0-0 0-4 2 1 4
Kitley 35 8-11 5-6 3-9 0 1 21
Cole 43 6-14 2-2 2-10 5 2 15
Mabrey 36 3-11 0-0 0-2 2 2 9
Sheppard 42 5-16 2-4 2-6 2 3 13
Baptiste 25 1-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 2
Geiman 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
King 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Totals 225 26-64 9-12 12-39 14 13 67

Percentages: FG 4.625, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Mabrey 3-10, Cole 1-5, Sheppard 1-7, King 1-2, Baptiste 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rivers 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Mabrey 4, Cole 3, Baptiste 3, Rivers 2, Sheppard 2, Kitley 1)

Steals: 5 (Cole 4, Rivers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech 13 18 20 14 2 67
Duke 21 15 14 15 7 72

A_3,088

Officials_Kevin Dillard, Tiara Cruse, Daryl Humphrey