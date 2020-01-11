https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Drexel-78-James-Madison-71-14968173.php
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Okros 0-0 0-0 12, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Wynter 0-0 0-0 17. Totals 0-0 0-0 29.
Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 24, Parker 0-0 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 26.
Halftime_Drexel 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 0-0 (), James Madison 0-0 (). Rebounds_Drexel 18 (Butler 13), James Madison 15 (Wilson 8). Assists_Drexel 9 (Wynter 7), James Madison 3 (Lewis 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 0, James Madison 0.
View Comments