Detroit-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler homers to right field. Jorge Polanco walks. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Willi Castro to Brandon Dixon. Luis Arraez lines out to left field to Victor Reyes. Miguel Sano flies out to left field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Dawel Lugo homers to center field. Jake Rogers hit by pitch. Victor Reyes reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jake Rogers to second. Fielding error by Luis Arraez. Harold Castro singles to right field. Victor Reyes to second. Jake Rogers to third. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Ronny Rodriguez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Marwin Gonzalez. Victor Reyes to third. Jake Rogers scores. Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Tigers 2, Twins 1.

Tigers fourth. Travis Demeritte singles to shortstop. Willi Castro called out on strikes. Dawel Lugo singles to left field. Travis Demeritte to second. Jake Rogers called out on strikes. Victor Reyes singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Dawel Lugo scores. Travis Demeritte scores. Harold Castro grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Twins 1.

Twins fifth. Jake Cave doubles to deep right field. C.J. Cron strikes out on a foul tip. Max Kepler doubles to deep right center field. Jake Cave scores. Jorge Polanco singles to second base. Max Kepler to third. Nelson Cruz singles to shallow infield. Jorge Polanco to second. Max Kepler scores. Luis Arraez lines out to deep center field to Harold Castro. Jorge Polanco to third. Miguel Sano homers to left field. Nelson Cruz scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Ronny Rodriguez to Brandon Dixon.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 4.

Tigers sixth. Willi Castro doubles to deep right center field. Dawel Lugo strikes out swinging. Jake Rogers pops out to second base to C.J. Cron. Victor Reyes singles to left field. Willi Castro scores. Harold Castro strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Twins sixth. Mitch Garver singles to left field. Jake Cave homers to center field. Mitch Garver scores. C.J. Cron flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte. Max Kepler singles to left center field. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep right center field to Travis Demeritte.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Tigers 5.