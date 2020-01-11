Ottawa 0 2 0 0 2
Detroit 1 1 0 1 3

Detroit won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 16 (Hronek, Fabbri), 14:55.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 5:32 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 14 (White), 5:54. 4, Ottawa, White 4 (Ennis, Reilly), 10:42 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Detroit, Larkin.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-10-2-2_33. Detroit 6-8-10-4-3_31.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 1-2-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Bernier 10-12-2 (31-29).

A_18,724 (20,000). T_2:46.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.