Detroit 3, Ottawa 2
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
Detroit won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 16 (Hronek, Fabbri), 14:55.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 5:32 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 14 (White), 5:54. 4, Ottawa, White 4 (Ennis, Reilly), 10:42 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Detroit, Larkin.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-10-2-2_33. Detroit 6-8-10-4-3_31.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Detroit 1 of 4.
Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 1-2-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Bernier 10-12-2 (31-29).
A_18,724 (20,000). T_2:46.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.
