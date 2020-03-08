https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15114839.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|63
|32.3
|501-946
|.530
|70-219
|217-266
|.816
|1289
|20.5
|Murray
|53
|32.6
|366-807
|.454
|99-287
|156-175
|.891
|987
|18.6
|Barton
|56
|33.0
|318-710
|.448
|101-270
|101-131
|.771
|838
|15.0
|Millsap
|42
|24.3
|175-361
|.485
|43-98
|104-124
|.839
|497
|11.8
|Grant
|62
|26.3
|254-541
|.470
|83-210
|123-167
|.737
|714
|11.5
|Harris
|54
|31.9
|210-505
|.416
|66-203
|72-88
|.818
|558
|10.3
|Morris
|63
|21.6
|219-469
|.467
|53-139
|48-59
|.814
|539
|8.6
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Porter
|46
|14.2
|141-280
|.504
|43-101
|33-43
|.767
|358
|7.8
|Plumlee
|51
|17.1
|151-243
|.621
|0-4
|74-138
|.536
|376
|7.4
|Craig
|48
|17.6
|95-205
|.463
|35-106
|20-31
|.645
|245
|5.1
|Dozier
|20
|11.7
|36-90
|.400
|7-28
|7-11
|.636
|86
|4.3
|Bates-Diop
|2
|9.5
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|7
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|Vonleh
|3
|5.3
|3-3
|1.000
|1-1
|1-2
|.500
|8
|2.7
|McRae
|4
|8.0
|2-6
|.333
|2-4
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Cancar
|14
|3.2
|6-15
|.400
|1-6
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.2
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|TEAM
|63
|242.4
|2639-5601
|.471
|677-1897
|1015-1310
|.775
|6970
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.4
|2495-5424
|.460
|728-2098
|1058-1396
|.758
|6776
|107.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|153
|488
|641
|10.2
|431
|6.8
|194
|0
|76
|195
|43
|Murray
|41
|165
|206
|3.9
|255
|4.8
|92
|0
|62
|116
|15
|Barton
|75
|278
|353
|6.3
|207
|3.7
|119
|0
|56
|86
|26
|Millsap
|85
|157
|242
|5.8
|66
|1.6
|120
|0
|36
|58
|27
|Grant
|51
|168
|219
|3.5
|76
|1.2
|136
|0
|43
|55
|51
|Harris
|26
|133
|159
|2.9
|115
|2.1
|114
|0
|74
|57
|14
|Morris
|20
|92
|112
|1.8
|224
|3.6
|63
|0
|52
|45
|14
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Porter
|53
|144
|197
|4.3
|35
|.8
|73
|0
|19
|35
|19
|Plumlee
|89
|184
|273
|5.4
|122
|2.4
|119
|0
|28
|69
|30
|Craig
|48
|107
|155
|3.2
|33
|.7
|108
|0
|17
|21
|31
|Dozier
|5
|25
|30
|1.5
|29
|1.5
|27
|0
|7
|11
|5
|Bates-Diop
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Vonleh
|2
|4
|6
|2.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McRae
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|4
|1.0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Cancar
|5
|5
|10
|.7
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|690
|2100
|2790
|44.3
|1673
|26.6
|1263
|1
|512
|860
|290
|OPPONENTS
|627
|2058
|2685
|42.6
|1580
|25.1
|1270
|1
|447
|903
|286
