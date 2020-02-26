https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15085623.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|58
|32.4
|468-886
|.528
|70-211
|201-246
|.817
|1207
|20.8
|Murray
|48
|32.5
|337-738
|.457
|87-255
|144-162
|.889
|905
|18.9
|Barton
|51
|33.0
|285-641
|.445
|90-237
|93-122
|.762
|753
|14.8
|Millsap
|38
|24.4
|161-334
|.482
|42-95
|96-113
|.850
|460
|12.1
|Grant
|57
|26.2
|235-495
|.475
|77-196
|110-149
|.738
|657
|11.5
|Harris
|49
|32.0
|186-466
|.399
|59-192
|68-82
|.829
|499
|10.2
|Morris
|58
|21.4
|201-432
|.465
|48-124
|44-55
|.800
|494
|8.5
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Porter
|42
|14.2
|130-256
|.508
|39-93
|31-39
|.795
|330
|7.9
|Plumlee
|46
|17.3
|135-220
|.614
|0-4
|68-123
|.553
|338
|7.3
|Craig
|44
|17.8
|81-180
|.450
|30-94
|20-31
|.645
|212
|4.8
|Dozier
|17
|13.2
|34-85
|.400
|7-26
|7-11
|.636
|82
|4.8
|Bates-Diop
|2
|9.5
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|7
|3.5
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|McRae
|3
|9.0
|2-5
|.400
|2-4
|3-4
|.750
|9
|3.0
|Vonleh
|3
|5.3
|3-3
|1.000
|1-1
|1-2
|.500
|8
|2.7
|Cancar
|11
|3.5
|5-11
|.455
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|1.4
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|TEAM
|58
|242.6
|2425-5172
|.469
|626-1758
|942-1210
|.779
|6418
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|58
|242.6
|2284-5011
|.456
|657-1919
|969-1285
|.754
|6194
|106.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|138
|444
|582
|10.0
|395
|6.8
|181
|0
|71
|175
|40
|Murray
|35
|154
|189
|3.9
|232
|4.8
|83
|0
|59
|108
|15
|Barton
|73
|254
|327
|6.4
|193
|3.8
|107
|0
|55
|74
|26
|Millsap
|74
|151
|225
|5.9
|59
|1.6
|108
|0
|34
|49
|26
|Grant
|48
|155
|203
|3.6
|64
|1.1
|118
|0
|36
|46
|48
|Harris
|24
|119
|143
|2.9
|104
|2.1
|104
|0
|64
|51
|11
|Morris
|20
|86
|106
|1.8
|210
|3.6
|58
|0
|47
|39
|12
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Porter
|46
|138
|184
|4.4
|30
|.7
|70
|0
|17
|33
|18
|Plumlee
|80
|171
|251
|5.5
|112
|2.4
|104
|0
|25
|68
|28
|Craig
|44
|101
|145
|3.3
|30
|.7
|100
|0
|15
|20
|29
|Dozier
|5
|25
|30
|1.8
|28
|1.6
|27
|0
|7
|11
|5
|Bates-Diop
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|McRae
|1
|4
|5
|1.7
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Vonleh
|2
|4
|6
|2.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cancar
|3
|5
|8
|.7
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|629
|1957
|2586
|44.6
|1537
|26.5
|1157
|1
|471
|782
|273
|OPPONENTS
|586
|1909
|2495
|43.0
|1434
|24.7
|1164
|1
|409
|832
|270
