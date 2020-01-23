https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14998057.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|44
|31.6
|331-650
|.509
|56-171
|136-174
|.782
|854
|19.4
|Murray
|40
|32.0
|260-598
|.435
|64-199
|120-131
|.916
|704
|17.6
|Barton
|41
|33.6
|235-528
|.445
|70-191
|74-98
|.755
|614
|15.0
|Millsap
|32
|24.9
|132-282
|.468
|31-75
|85-96
|.885
|380
|11.9
|Harris
|37
|32.9
|153-363
|.421
|50-158
|51-62
|.823
|407
|11.0
|Grant
|44
|24.6
|164-352
|.466
|52-139
|81-118
|.686
|461
|10.5
|Dozier
|5
|15.4
|19-39
|.487
|3-10
|0-0
|.000
|41
|8.2
|Morris
|44
|19.1
|133-304
|.438
|30-77
|34-42
|.810
|330
|7.5
|Beasley
|34
|17.2
|93-233
|.399
|46-121
|20-22
|.909
|252
|7.4
|Plumlee
|43
|17.4
|127-210
|.605
|0-4
|63-114
|.553
|317
|7.4
|Porter
|34
|12.8
|97-180
|.539
|26-64
|24-31
|.774
|244
|7.2
|Craig
|31
|14.5
|43-104
|.413
|12-50
|13-20
|.650
|111
|3.6
|Hernangomez
|29
|11.8
|29-84
|.345
|13-50
|10-19
|.526
|81
|2.8
|Cancar
|8
|1.9
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|7
|0.9
|Vanderbilt
|5
|4.2
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|242.3
|1820-3933
|.463
|454-1311
|713-929
|.767
|4807
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|44
|242.3
|1722-3792
|.454
|487-1459
|731-959
|.762
|4662
|106.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|104
|336
|440
|10.0
|283
|6.4
|135
|0
|43
|122
|25
|Murray
|33
|130
|163
|4.1
|183
|4.6
|68
|0
|54
|85
|11
|Barton
|62
|209
|271
|6.6
|155
|3.8
|86
|0
|47
|58
|21
|Millsap
|64
|122
|186
|5.8
|45
|1.4
|90
|0
|28
|42
|22
|Harris
|20
|82
|102
|2.8
|81
|2.2
|87
|0
|54
|38
|10
|Grant
|33
|117
|150
|3.4
|42
|1.0
|87
|0
|24
|35
|32
|Dozier
|1
|10
|11
|2.2
|10
|2.0
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Morris
|13
|58
|71
|1.6
|153
|3.5
|34
|0
|31
|26
|9
|Beasley
|7
|50
|57
|1.7
|32
|.9
|42
|0
|21
|28
|5
|Plumlee
|79
|160
|239
|5.6
|105
|2.4
|95
|0
|23
|63
|27
|Porter
|31
|94
|125
|3.7
|23
|.7
|57
|0
|11
|25
|15
|Craig
|22
|53
|75
|2.4
|18
|.6
|63
|0
|12
|14
|19
|Hernangomez
|15
|55
|70
|2.4
|19
|.7
|21
|0
|3
|13
|3
|Cancar
|1
|1
|2
|.2
|3
|.4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|485
|1480
|1965
|44.7
|1153
|26.2
|878
|0
|352
|587
|199
|OPPONENTS
|449
|1469
|1918
|43.6
|1081
|24.6
|899
|1
|309
|638
|209
