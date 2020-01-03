AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 34 31.0 245-490 .500 40-133 90-109 .826 620 18.2
Murray 34 32.1 218-507 .430 57-173 94-103 .913 587 17.3
Barton 32 33.0 180-400 .450 50-138 58-78 .744 468 14.6
Millsap 30 25.0 129-270 .478 31-71 77-87 .885 366 12.2
Harris 32 33.0 137-311 .441 47-135 43-52 .827 364 11.4
Grant 34 23.3 120-259 .463 44-109 51-77 .662 335 9.9
Morris 34 17.6 97-222 .437 21-51 27-35 .771 242 7.1
Plumlee 34 17.4 95-164 .579 0-4 49-86 .570 239 7.0
Beasley 26 16.0 68-169 .402 35-88 9-11 .818 180 6.9
Porter 25 10.3 62-116 .534 16-41 11-15 .733 151 6.0
Hernangomez 21 12.4 25-70 .357 12-45 8-15 .533 70 3.3
Craig 23 12.5 26-68 .382 8-34 7-13 .538 67 2.9
Cancar 4 1.8 0-1 .000 0-0 2-2 1.000 2 0.5
Vanderbilt 4 3.3 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 0.5
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Dozier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 34 242.2 1403-3048 .460 361-1022 526-683 .770 3693 108.6
OPPONENTS 34 242.2 1318-2932 .450 360-1119 549-731 .751 3545 104.3

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 78 256 334 9.8 221 6.5 107 0 32 89 18
Murray 30 114 144 4.2 160 4.7 60 0 46 75 9
Barton 53 172 225 7.0 119 3.7 68 0 38 46 14
Millsap 62 115 177 5.9 43 1.4 81 0 27 39 22
Harris 18 71 89 2.8 73 2.3 74 0 45 36 9
Grant 17 91 108 3.2 29 .9 59 0 15 28 22
Morris 10 43 53 1.6 110 3.2 25 0 23 20 8
Plumlee 61 130 191 5.6 80 2.4 76 0 20 53 23
Beasley 6 33 39 1.5 25 1.0 29 0 12 22 4
Porter 22 51 73 2.9 11 .4 34 0 3 15 8
Hernangomez 12 37 49 2.3 14 .7 16 0 1 10 3
Craig 14 35 49 2.1 15 .7 42 0 7 9 13
Cancar 1 0 1 .2 1 .3 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 384 1150 1534 45.1 902 26.5 672 0 269 468 153
OPPONENTS 344 1139 1483 43.6 820 24.1 690 0 246 498 158