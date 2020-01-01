https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14943187.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|33
|31.2
|238-475
|.501
|40-130
|82-101
|.812
|598
|18.1
|Murray
|33
|31.9
|210-489
|.429
|55-166
|90-99
|.909
|565
|17.1
|Barton
|31
|33.1
|176-388
|.454
|49-133
|51-70
|.729
|452
|14.6
|Millsap
|29
|25.0
|127-263
|.483
|31-68
|75-85
|.882
|360
|12.4
|Harris
|31
|32.9
|133-305
|.436
|45-132
|41-50
|.820
|352
|11.4
|Grant
|33
|23.3
|117-253
|.462
|44-107
|51-77
|.662
|329
|10.0
|Morris
|33
|17.8
|94-217
|.433
|20-50
|27-35
|.771
|235
|7.1
|Plumlee
|33
|17.2
|91-158
|.576
|0-4
|49-85
|.576
|231
|7.0
|Beasley
|26
|16.0
|68-169
|.402
|35-88
|9-11
|.818
|180
|6.9
|Porter
|24
|9.8
|51-104
|.490
|14-38
|10-13
|.769
|126
|5.3
|Hernangomez
|21
|12.4
|25-70
|.357
|12-45
|8-15
|.533
|70
|3.3
|Craig
|23
|12.5
|26-68
|.382
|8-34
|7-13
|.538
|67
|2.9
|Cancar
|4
|1.8
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.5
|Vanderbilt
|4
|3.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|242.3
|1357-2961
|.458
|353-995
|502-656
|.765
|3569
|108.2
|OPPONENTS
|33
|242.3
|1275-2850
|.447
|348-1093
|531-706
|.752
|3429
|103.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|75
|252
|327
|9.9
|221
|6.7
|102
|0
|32
|87
|18
|Murray
|30
|109
|139
|4.2
|153
|4.6
|59
|0
|45
|75
|9
|Barton
|49
|166
|215
|6.9
|114
|3.7
|64
|0
|36
|45
|14
|Millsap
|59
|111
|170
|5.9
|42
|1.4
|79
|0
|25
|38
|22
|Harris
|16
|70
|86
|2.8
|68
|2.2
|70
|0
|44
|32
|9
|Grant
|16
|89
|105
|3.2
|28
|.8
|59
|0
|15
|28
|22
|Morris
|10
|43
|53
|1.6
|107
|3.2
|25
|0
|23
|20
|8
|Plumlee
|59
|125
|184
|5.6
|76
|2.3
|74
|0
|19
|52
|22
|Beasley
|6
|33
|39
|1.5
|25
|1.0
|29
|0
|12
|22
|4
|Porter
|22
|46
|68
|2.8
|10
|.4
|31
|0
|3
|14
|8
|Hernangomez
|12
|37
|49
|2.3
|14
|.7
|16
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|14
|35
|49
|2.1
|15
|.7
|42
|0
|7
|9
|13
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|369
|1118
|1487
|45.1
|875
|26.5
|651
|0
|262
|458
|152
|OPPONENTS
|335
|1114
|1449
|43.9
|788
|23.9
|669
|0
|239
|489
|155
