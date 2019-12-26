AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 30 31.3 209-431 .485 38-124 73-89 .820 529 17.6
Murray 30 31.8 197-451 .437 50-154 81-90 .900 525 17.5
Barton 28 32.9 155-340 .456 46-117 47-64 .734 403 14.4
Millsap 28 24.9 121-250 .484 30-65 75-85 .882 347 12.4
Harris 30 32.8 128-294 .435 45-130 39-48 .813 340 11.3
Grant 30 22.9 106-230 .461 41-100 42-67 .627 295 9.8
Morris 30 17.7 83-196 .423 18-44 25-33 .758 209 7.0
Beasley 23 16.1 60-152 .395 32-79 7-9 .778 159 6.9
Plumlee 30 17.2 81-139 .583 0-4 35-65 .538 197 6.6
Porter 21 8.5 36-81 .444 9-27 8-11 .727 89 4.2
Hernangomez 18 12.5 25-64 .391 12-39 7-13 .538 69 3.8
Craig 21 12.3 24-61 .393 7-29 7-13 .538 62 3.0
Cancar 3 1.7 0-1 .000 0-0 2-2 1.000 2 0.7
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Dozier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Vanderbilt 3 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 30 242.5 1225-2690 .455 328-912 448-589 .761 3226 107.5
OPPONENTS 30 242.5 1143-2594 .441 310-995 478-633 .755 3074 102.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 67 234 301 10.0 203 6.8 91 0 30 76 18
Murray 29 101 130 4.3 135 4.5 52 0 42 69 8
Barton 46 151 197 7.0 95 3.4 57 0 32 42 11
Millsap 52 109 161 5.8 39 1.4 76 0 24 37 20
Harris 16 68 84 2.8 67 2.2 68 0 41 29 8
Grant 14 83 97 3.2 28 .9 55 0 14 25 18
Morris 9 39 48 1.6 100 3.3 24 0 20 20 8
Beasley 6 30 36 1.6 23 1.0 27 0 10 20 4
Plumlee 54 117 171 5.7 72 2.4 66 0 18 46 22
Porter 17 38 55 2.6 9 .4 25 0 1 13 7
Hernangomez 11 30 41 2.3 11 .6 15 0 1 10 3
Craig 13 31 44 2.1 15 .7 35 0 7 8 12
Cancar 1 0 1 .3 1 .3 0 0 0 0 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 335 1033 1368 45.6 799 26.6 591 0 240 420 139
OPPONENTS 302 1024 1326 44.2 704 23.5 602 0 223 443 139