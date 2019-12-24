AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Murray 29 32.0 195-441 .442 50-152 77-86 .895 517 17.8
Jokic 29 31.3 201-411 .489 36-119 68-83 .819 506 17.4
Barton 27 32.9 151-331 .456 46-114 45-60 .750 393 14.6
Millsap 27 25.2 121-248 .488 30-64 75-85 .882 347 12.9
Harris 29 32.7 122-281 .434 42-121 39-48 .813 325 11.2
Grant 29 22.7 100-220 .455 39-97 39-63 .619 278 9.6
Morris 29 17.6 81-189 .429 17-42 25-33 .758 204 7.0
Plumlee 29 17.2 79-135 .585 0-4 35-65 .538 193 6.7
Beasley 22 15.9 55-138 .399 29-69 7-9 .778 146 6.6
Porter 20 8.7 34-78 .436 8-25 8-11 .727 84 4.2
Hernangomez 17 13.2 25-64 .391 12-39 7-13 .538 69 4.1
Craig 21 12.3 24-61 .393 7-29 7-13 .538 62 3.0
Cancar 2 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 2-2 1.000 2 1.0
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Dozier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Vanderbilt 3 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 242.6 1188-2598 .457 316-875 434-571 .760 3126 107.8
OPPONENTS 29 242.6 1102-2504 .440 292-952 466-621 .750 2962 102.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Murray 27 99 126 4.3 132 4.6 48 0 41 67 8
Jokic 63 228 291 10.0 199 6.9 88 0 28 71 18
Barton 43 146 189 7.0 93 3.4 57 0 32 40 10
Millsap 51 108 159 5.9 35 1.3 73 0 22 36 20
Harris 15 66 81 2.8 66 2.3 67 0 37 28 8
Grant 13 82 95 3.3 27 .9 54 0 14 25 18
Morris 9 38 47 1.6 94 3.2 24 0 19 20 7
Plumlee 53 113 166 5.7 72 2.5 66 0 18 45 21
Beasley 6 26 32 1.5 21 1.0 26 0 10 20 3
Porter 17 37 54 2.7 8 .4 23 0 1 13 7
Hernangomez 11 30 41 2.4 11 .6 15 0 1 10 3
Craig 13 31 44 2.1 15 .7 35 0 7 8 12
Cancar 1 0 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 0 0 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 322 1006 1328 45.8 775 26.7 576 0 230 408 135
OPPONENTS 288 986 1274 43.9 681 23.5 588 0 214 424 134