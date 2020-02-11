Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAN ANTONIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldridge 35:04 13-25 3-5 2-6 5 4 33
Walker IV 26:52 2-6 0-1 3-5 4 3 4
Lyles 28:34 4-5 0-0 1-7 1 0 10
D.Murray 33:39 5-11 3-3 1-6 9 2 14
Forbes 28:37 4-6 3-3 1-3 4 0 14
Belinelli 18:48 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
White 18:39 2-10 10-10 0-2 4 3 15
Mills 17:32 4-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 11
Gay 16:31 4-9 3-3 1-4 1 1 13
Poeltl 15:44 3-3 0-0 0-2 2 2 6
Totals 240:00 41-85 22-25 9-36 33 17 120

Percentages: FG .482, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Aldridge 4-8, Forbes 3-4, Mills 3-6, Lyles 2-2, Gay 2-3, D.Murray 1-2, White 1-4, Belinelli 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyles).

Turnovers: 10 (Aldridge 3, Lyles 2, Walker IV 2, Mills, Poeltl, White).

Steals: 7 (Walker IV 2, Aldridge, Belinelli, D.Murray, Forbes, Lyles).

Technical Fouls: Murray, 00:30 second; Spurs, 6:03 third

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Craig 31:07 3-7 2-2 3-7 0 1 11
Grant 29:40 3-7 0-0 0-5 1 1 8
Jokic 37:39 6-8 7-8 3-8 13 4 19
Harris 25:51 3-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 8
J.Murray 34:22 11-21 2-2 0-2 6 4 26
Morris 22:37 6-9 2-2 0-0 4 0 16
Millsap 19:19 8-13 2-3 2-7 3 0 22
Dozier 18:00 2-3 1-2 0-1 2 3 6
McRae 16:44 2-5 2-2 1-5 3 2 8
Bates-Diop 4:41 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 240:00 45-80 19-23 9-37 34 16 127

Percentages: FG .563, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Millsap 4-5, Craig 3-6, Harris 2-3, Morris 2-3, Grant 2-4, McRae 2-4, J.Murray 2-8, Dozier 1-1, Jokic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates-Diop, Craig, Grant, Jokic, Millsap).

Turnovers: 10 (Jokic 5, J.Murray 2, Dozier, Grant, Morris).

Steals: 7 (Millsap 2, Craig, Dozier, J.Murray, McRae, Morris).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 9:44 fourth

San Antonio 40 27 26 27 120
Denver 30 23 36 38 127

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:14.