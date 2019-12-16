https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Danish-Standings-14910608.php
Danish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Midtjylland
|20
|16
|2
|2
|32
|13
|50
|FC Copenhagen
|20
|15
|1
|4
|37
|22
|46
|Aarhus
|20
|11
|3
|6
|34
|22
|36
|Brondby
|20
|10
|2
|8
|37
|29
|32
|Randers FC
|20
|9
|3
|8
|35
|28
|30
|AaB Aalborg
|20
|8
|4
|8
|31
|24
|28
|Nordsjaelland
|20
|8
|4
|8
|34
|30
|28
|Lyngby
|20
|8
|4
|8
|26
|33
|28
|OB Odense
|20
|8
|3
|9
|29
|24
|27
|Horsens
|20
|7
|4
|9
|18
|32
|25
|Sonderjyske
|20
|5
|7
|8
|24
|34
|22
|Hobro
|20
|2
|11
|7
|20
|27
|17
|Esbjerg
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|35
|13
|Silkeborg IF
|20
|2
|4
|14
|25
|46
|10
___
Silkeborg IF 2, Randers FC 1
Sonderjyske 2, Esbjerg 1
Aarhus 1, Lyngby 1
Nordsjaelland 0, FC Copenhagen 1
Brondby 1, Midtjylland 2
OB Odense 0, AaB Aalborg 0
AaB Aalborg 1, Nordsjaelland 3
Horsens 2, Sonderjyske 1
Randers FC 3, Esbjerg 0
Lyngby 1, Silkeborg IF 0
Brondby 1, Hobro 1
Midtjylland 1, Aarhus 3
FC Copenhagen 2, OB Odense 1
