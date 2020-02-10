Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 43 32.8 408-880 .464 126-392 296-388 .763 1238 28.8
Porzingis 40 30.4 248-606 .409 92-263 131-170 .771 719 18.0
Hardaway 50 27.1 248-585 .424 133-334 86-106 .811 715 14.3
Curry 49 23.1 196-417 .470 102-239 61-69 .884 555 11.3
Finney-Smith 53 29.8 179-385 .465 85-221 60-83 .723 503 9.5
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Kleber 52 25.1 163-354 .460 85-221 61-68 .897 472 9.1
Barea 16 15.4 55-121 .455 22-48 10-10 1.000 142 8.9
Brunson 53 18.2 173-371 .466 42-115 59-72 .819 447 8.4
Wright 51 21.1 143-303 .472 33-88 58-74 .784 377 7.4
Jackson 48 16.0 106-270 .393 40-131 29-34 .853 281 5.9
Marjanovic 27 9.3 65-119 .546 2-8 27-37 .730 159 5.9
Cauley-Stein 7 14.6 18-28 .643 0-0 2-3 .667 38 5.4
Lee 13 9.7 22-38 .579 13-23 0-0 .000 57 4.4
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 53 241.4 2194-4772 .460 805-2174 962-1235 .779 6155 116.1
OPPONENTS 53 241.4 2182-4814 .453 620-1786 857-1111 .771 5841 110.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 61 347 408 9.5 373 8.7 105 0 45 179 7
Porzingis 67 298 365 9.1 56 1.4 126 0 29 68 74
Hardaway 20 129 149 3.0 94 1.9 89 0 30 48 4
Curry 23 86 109 2.2 91 1.9 80 0 28 45 8
Finney-Smith 111 186 297 5.6 80 1.5 121 0 36 52 28
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Kleber 86 194 280 5.4 54 1.0 116 0 15 37 56
Barea 8 23 31 1.9 57 3.6 11 0 3 20 1
Brunson 21 110 131 2.5 175 3.3 69 0 21 63 4
Wright 57 141 198 3.9 172 3.4 64 0 55 47 17
Jackson 21 93 114 2.4 32 .7 53 0 9 11 6
Marjanovic 36 76 112 4.1 10 .4 39 0 4 19 5
Cauley-Stein 9 30 39 5.6 7 1.0 14 0 4 4 8
Lee 1 7 8 .6 5 .4 11 0 2 2 3
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 601 1913 2514 47.4 1276 24.1 1017 0 321 670 248
OPPONENTS 573 1816 2389 45.1 1245 23.5 1107 1 372 635 208