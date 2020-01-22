https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-14994764.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|39
|32.9
|369-791
|.466
|116-355
|282-363
|.777
|1136
|29.1
|Porzingis
|32
|31.1
|194-489
|.397
|69-206
|88-121
|.727
|545
|17.0
|Hardaway
|40
|26.2
|200-465
|.430
|107-273
|68-87
|.782
|575
|14.4
|Curry
|41
|22.5
|152-332
|.458
|75-190
|51-57
|.895
|430
|10.5
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|43
|29.6
|142-307
|.463
|67-178
|48-67
|.716
|399
|9.3
|Kleber
|42
|25.2
|130-279
|.466
|69-175
|52-59
|.881
|381
|9.1
|Barea
|13
|15.0
|44-97
|.454
|20-42
|5-5
|1.000
|113
|8.7
|Brunson
|43
|16.8
|123-268
|.459
|28-89
|39-49
|.796
|313
|7.3
|Wright
|41
|20.3
|111-232
|.478
|25-68
|46-57
|.807
|293
|7.1
|Marjanovic
|22
|10.2
|59-105
|.562
|2-7
|21-30
|.700
|141
|6.4
|Jackson
|38
|16.1
|87-212
|.410
|34-109
|23-28
|.821
|231
|6.1
|Broekhoff
|10
|7.7
|11-25
|.440
|10-20
|5-6
|.833
|37
|3.7
|Lee
|10
|8.0
|13-23
|.565
|7-12
|0-0
|.000
|33
|3.3
|Cleveland
|3
|4.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|241.7
|1783-3858
|.462
|639-1764
|802-1040
|.771
|5007
|116.4
|OPPONENTS
|43
|241.7
|1755-3909
|.449
|480-1435
|713-931
|.766
|4703
|109.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|57
|322
|379
|9.7
|350
|9.0
|95
|0
|40
|168
|7
|Porzingis
|58
|242
|300
|9.4
|46
|1.4
|99
|0
|19
|54
|67
|Hardaway
|16
|102
|118
|3.0
|66
|1.7
|70
|0
|25
|33
|4
|Curry
|19
|60
|79
|1.9
|70
|1.7
|67
|0
|23
|40
|7
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|86
|141
|227
|5.3
|60
|1.4
|97
|0
|30
|40
|22
|Kleber
|64
|163
|227
|5.4
|43
|1.0
|96
|0
|13
|34
|39
|Barea
|5
|19
|24
|1.8
|41
|3.2
|8
|0
|3
|15
|1
|Brunson
|18
|84
|102
|2.4
|139
|3.2
|57
|0
|19
|45
|3
|Wright
|39
|109
|148
|3.6
|129
|3.1
|51
|0
|52
|34
|17
|Marjanovic
|31
|71
|102
|4.6
|8
|.4
|36
|0
|4
|18
|5
|Jackson
|16
|76
|92
|2.4
|22
|.6
|47
|0
|9
|7
|5
|Broekhoff
|1
|13
|14
|1.4
|4
|.4
|7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lee
|0
|5
|5
|.5
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|485
|1562
|2047
|47.6
|1040
|24.2
|838
|0
|273
|553
|202
|OPPONENTS
|481
|1467
|1948
|45.3
|1004
|23.3
|921
|1
|307
|527
|163
