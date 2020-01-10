AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 33 32.9 318-671 .474 101-309 239-298 .802 976 29.6
Porzingis 31 31.2 190-472 .403 68-198 87-120 .725 535 17.3
Hardaway 34 25.6 163-384 .424 89-230 54-68 .794 469 13.8
Curry 35 22.3 124-273 .454 61-156 45-48 .938 354 10.1
Finney-Smith 37 29.2 120-255 .471 57-144 38-54 .704 335 9.1
Kleber 36 24.7 113-242 .467 59-150 41-46 .891 326 9.1
Barea 11 16.3 39-88 .443 16-36 5-5 1.000 99 9.0
Powell 34 26.6 116-188 .617 9-34 62-93 .667 303 8.9
Brunson 37 17.3 110-238 .462 27-82 31-41 .756 278 7.5
Wright 35 20.6 97-197 .492 24-60 45-54 .833 263 7.5
Jackson 33 15.8 78-189 .413 31-97 21-26 .808 208 6.3
Marjanovic 18 9.4 38-70 .543 0-4 14-20 .700 90 5.0
Broekhoff 10 7.7 11-25 .440 10-20 5-6 .833 37 3.7
Lee 9 8.0 13-22 .591 7-12 0-0 .000 33 3.7
Cleveland 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 242.0 1530-3315 .462 559-1532 687-879 .782 4306 116.4
OPPONENTS 37 242.0 1502-3357 .447 419-1241 618-799 .773 4041 109.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 49 271 320 9.7 296 9.0 78 0 38 141 5
Porzingis 54 237 291 9.4 45 1.5 94 0 18 52 66
Hardaway 11 75 86 2.5 58 1.7 53 0 20 29 3
Curry 15 54 69 2.0 60 1.7 61 0 20 37 6
Finney-Smith 71 124 195 5.3 52 1.4 81 0 25 37 20
Kleber 57 139 196 5.4 38 1.1 83 0 11 29 27
Barea 4 16 20 1.8 38 3.5 6 0 3 15 1
Powell 61 126 187 5.5 50 1.5 91 0 32 30 22
Brunson 18 73 91 2.5 125 3.4 46 0 15 41 2
Wright 30 95 125 3.6 112 3.2 42 0 49 28 13
Jackson 14 70 84 2.5 21 .6 41 0 8 5 4
Marjanovic 19 54 73 4.1 8 .4 29 0 2 14 3
Broekhoff 1 13 14 1.4 4 .4 7 0 2 2 1
Lee 0 3 3 .3 3 .3 6 0 0 2 2
Cleveland 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 404 1350 1754 47.4 910 24.6 718 0 243 483 175
OPPONENTS 409 1272 1681 45.4 865 23.4 793 1 266 471 144