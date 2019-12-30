Dallas 47, Washington 16

Washington 0 10 6 0 — 16 Dallas 6 14 17 10 — 47

First Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 28, 7:41. Drive: 10 plays, 26 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: J.Smith 0 interception return to Washington 36; Prescott 2 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-3; Elliott 2 run on 4th-and-1; Prescott 13 run on 3rd-and-18. Dallas 3, Washington 0.

Dal_FG Forbath 47, 5:15. Drive: 4 plays, -8 yards, 1:28. Dallas 6, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 31, 13:37. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 00:57. Dallas 6, Washington 3.

Dal_Elliott 13 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 11:01. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 25; Elliott 10 run; Prescott 48 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 13, Washington 3.

Dal_Elliott 33 run (Forbath kick), 3:50. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 2:44. Key Play: Prescott 18 pass to Cobb. Dallas 20, Washington 3.

Was_S.Sims 6 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), :34. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Smallwood kick return to Washington 26; J.Smith 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty on 3rd-and-9; Keenum 25 pass to Harmon; Keenum 9 pass to S.Sims on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 20, Washington 10.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 42, 11:54. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: S.Sims kick return to Washington 18; Peterson 32 run; Keenum 24 pass to Hentges. Dallas 20, Washington 13.

Dal_Gallup 4 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 8:17. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Prescott 21 pass to Cooper; Prescott 23 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 17 pass to Cobb. Dallas 27, Washington 13.

Was_FG Hopkins 28, 7:00. Drive: 5 plays, 65 yards, 1:17. Key Play: Keenum 65 pass to S.Sims. Dallas 27, Washington 16.

Dal_FG Forbath 48, 4:07. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 27; Prescott 32 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 30, Washington 16.

Dal_Gallup 32 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), :52. Drive: 4 plays, 53 yards, 2:00. Key Play: Elliott 13 run. Dallas 37, Washington 16.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Gallup 45 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 12:46. Drive: 3 plays, 49 yards, 00:51. Dallas 44, Washington 16.

Dal_FG Forbath 40, 2:40. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Pollard 11 run; Prescott 17 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-5; Pollard 5 run on 3rd-and-2; Elliott 11 run; Pollard 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Dallas 47, Washington 16.

A_90,646.

___

Was Dal FIRST DOWNS 13 22 Rushing 4 9 Passing 8 13 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-12 8-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 271 517 Total Plays 59 72 Avg Gain 4.6 7.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 88 223 Rushes 20 36 Avg per rush 4.4 6.2 NET YARDS PASSING 183 294 Sacked-Yds lost 2-23 3-9 Gross-Yds passing 206 303 Completed-Att. 18-37 23-33 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.7 8.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-3 10-9-8 PUNTS-Avg. 4-56.8 2-31.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 34 63 Punt Returns 0-0 3-6 Kickoff Returns 2-34 2-57 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 2-10 10-81 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:45 34:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 13-78, Thompson 3-11, Smallwood 3-5, S.Sims 1-(minus 6). Dallas, Elliott 18-122, Pollard 14-60, Prescott 3-35, Cooper 1-6.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 18-37-1-206. Dallas, Prescott 23-33-0-303.

RECEIVING_Washington, S.Sims 5-81, Hentges 4-62, Harmon 3-33, Sprinkle 3-18, C.Sims 1-12, Peterson 1-0, Thompson 1-0. Dallas, Gallup 5-98, Cobb 5-81, Cooper 4-92, Witten 4-24, Elliott 3-2, Pollard 1-5, Austin 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, None. Dallas, Austin 3-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 1-20, Smallwood 1-14. Dallas, Pollard 2-57.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Allen 7-1-1, Sweat 5-0-2, Bostic 4-2-0, Holcomb 4-2-0, Anderson 4-0-0, Colvin 4-0-0, Ladler 4-0-0, Sensabaugh 3-1-0, Webster 3-0-0, Hamilton 2-2-0, Reaves 2-2-0, Ioannidis 2-1-0, Odom 2-0-0, Payne 1-2-0, Orchard 1-1-0, Smith 1-0-0. Dallas, Heath 7-1-0, Lewis 4-1-0, Christ.Covington 4-0-0, Awuzie 3-2-0, J.Smith 2-6-0, Quinn 2-1-1, M.Smith 2-1-0, Bennett 2-0-0, Hyder 1-3-1, Lee 1-2-0, Thompson 0-3-0, X.Woods 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Dallas, J.Smith 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steven Woods, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Michael Spanier, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Darryll Lewis.