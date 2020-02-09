https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-3-St-Louis-2-15041771.php
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 5 (Dunn, Thomas), 7:18 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Parayko 6 (Perron), 10:49. 3, Dallas, Benn 15 (Janmark, Pavelski), 17:48 (pp).
Second Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Heiskanen, Perry), 13:25.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Dallas, Hintz 17 (Heiskanen), 2:19.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-8-10-2_34. St. Louis 10-8-6-1_25.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 13-7-1 (25 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 24-10-6 (34-31).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:33.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.
