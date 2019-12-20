FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hollowell 26 6-15 0-0 0-0 2 1 17
Hoover 26 2-12 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Murphy 26 3-8 0-0 0-2 1 1 8
Theme-Love 22 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 1 0
Richardson 20 1-4 1-2 2-3 1 1 4
Stumpe 19 2-2 0-1 0-0 1 4 5
Goodwin 18 3-10 0-0 6-8 1 4 6
Bigelow 17 2-3 2-2 0-3 2 3 7
M.Jones 17 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 4 4
Appelgren 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Larson 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-62 3-5 9-21 11 19 57

Percentages: FG .355, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Hollowell 5-9, Murphy 2-3, Bigelow 1-1, Stumpe 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Theme-Love 0-1, Hoover 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Murphy 2, Bigelow, Goodwin, Hollowell, M.Jones, Richardson).

Steals: 4 (Richardson 2, Hollowell, Larson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DUKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goldwire 28 3-3 1-1 0-3 5 2 8
Moore 24 2-8 0-0 3-7 3 2 4
Carey 23 8-11 4-4 3-10 0 2 20
O'Connell 23 4-9 0-0 1-2 3 0 9
Hurt 20 6-9 0-2 5-8 0 1 12
White 20 1-4 0-0 0-2 3 1 2
Baker 19 6-11 5-5 0-1 1 3 22
Stanley 18 1-3 1-2 1-3 1 1 4
DeLaurier 17 1-1 3-4 2-6 3 0 5
Robinson 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Buckmire 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-59 14-18 15-42 19 13 86

Percentages: FG .542, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Baker 5-7, Goldwire 1-1, Stanley 1-2, O'Connell 1-4, Hurt 0-3, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 3, Carey 2, DeLaurier).

Turnovers: 8 (Moore 2, Stanley 2, Carey, Hurt, Robinson, White).

Steals: 4 (Carey, Goldwire, Hurt, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford 26 31 57
Duke 39 47 86

